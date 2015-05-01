Chile volcano erupts
A general view of Calbuco volcano spewing ash and smoke near Puerto Varas, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers remove ash that fell from Calbuco Volcano, in the town of Ensenada in Puerto Varas, Chile April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A sculpture is seen next to a soldier at Ensenada town, which is covered in ash from Calbuco volcano, in Puerto Varas, Chile April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals evacuate their farm animals in a military truck, from an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers remove ash that fell from Calbuco Volcano, in the town of Ensenada in Puerto Varas, Chile April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A dead salmon lies on a shore of a river affected by the ashes from Calbuco Volcano near Ensenada town, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A general view of Calbuco volcano spewing ash and smoke from Puerto Varas, April 30, 2015. Chilean volcano Calbuco began sending a new cloud of ash and gas high into the sky. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers arrive to help near Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals round up cows to be transported from Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers arrive to help at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Residents wearing surgical masks to protect themselves against ash from Calbuco volcano, walk in a street in Ensenada, Chile April 26, 2015. In the background, a wheel loader moves piles of volcanic ash to the roadside. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
A man carries belongings from an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Residents wearing surgical masks to protect themselves against ash from the Calbuco volcano, look on at Curarrehue town, in the vicinity of Pucon city April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Beekeepers inspect their beehives at an apiary in Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A local cleans a roof of a house next to Petrohue lake which was hit by ashes from Calbuco volcano, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Pools containing dead salmons are seen at a salmon production plant which was damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man reacts as he stands inside a pool with dead salmons at a salmon production plant which was damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A resident carries a mattress through an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015.REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Policemen help to residents to carry their belongings from an area damaged by lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers help a resident to cross a river after lahar from Calbuco Volcano at Correntoso near Chamiza, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People clean an ash-covered roof of a house in Ensenada town, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Volunteers dig out a fire truck belonging to Chile's National Forest Corporation (CONAF), which got stuck in the ash from the Calbuco volcano, in Petrohue April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
People who are displaced from their houses ride a military vehicle as they leave from Ensenada town, which is covered with ashes from Calbuco volcano, near Puerto Varas city April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A boat is seen in a house backyard at Ensenada town which is covered with ash from Calbuco volcano near Puerto Varas city, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Smoke and lava spew from the Calbuco volcano, as seen from the shores of Lake Llanquihue in Puerto Varas, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas
Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano, seen from Puerto Varas city, south of Santiago, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
