Chile's lava lake volcano

The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile. Villarrica is one of the most active volcanoes in South America and one of only a few worldwide with an active lava lake within its crater. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
The Villarrica volcano is seen under an overcast sky, from Pucon town. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
An aerial view shows smoke and lava spewing from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago. REUTERS/Daniel Basualto

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Villarrica Volcano and Trancura river are seen at night. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
