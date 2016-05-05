Chile's rare lava lake volcano
Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Chile's Villarrica national park in Pucon. Villarrica is one of the most active volcanoes in South America and one of only a few worldwide with an active lava lake within its crater. REUTERS/Cristobal...more
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
The Villarrica volcano is seen under an overcast sky, from Pucon town. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
An aerial view shows smoke and lava spewing from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago. REUTERS/Daniel Basualto
Villarrica Volcano and Trancura river are seen at night. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Villarrica volcano is seen at night in Chile, April 25, 2016. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
