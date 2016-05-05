Edition:
Chile's rare lava lake volcano

Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Chile's Villarrica national park in Pucon. Villarrica is one of the most active volcanoes in South America and one of only a few worldwide with an active lava lake within its crater. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
The Villarrica volcano is seen under an overcast sky, from Pucon town. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
An aerial view shows smoke and lava spewing from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago. REUTERS/Daniel Basualto

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Villarrica Volcano and Trancura river are seen at night. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Villarrica volcano is seen at night in Chile, April 25, 2016. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
