Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 1, 2013 | 11:55pm IST

China bridge collapse

<p>A truck stops near a section of a partially collapsed expressway bridge on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. According to Xinhua News Agency, five people died and eight others were injured after an expressway bridge partially collapsed due to a truck explosion. . REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A truck stops near a section of a partially collapsed expressway bridge on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. According to Xinhua News Agency, five people died and eight others were injured after an...more

Friday, February 01, 2013

A truck stops near a section of a partially collapsed expressway bridge on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. According to Xinhua News Agency, five people died and eight others were injured after an expressway bridge partially collapsed due to a truck explosion. . REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 8
<p>Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. The truck that exploded was loaded with fireworks and the explosion caused several vehicles to tumble from the 30-meter-high bridge. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. The truck that exploded was loaded with fireworks and the...more

Friday, February 01, 2013

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. The truck that exploded was loaded with fireworks and the explosion caused several vehicles to tumble from the 30-meter-high bridge. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
2 / 8
<p>Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang</p>

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang

Friday, February 01, 2013

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang

Close
3 / 8
<p>Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 01, 2013

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 8
<p>Rescuers look for survivors near the wreckage of vehicles after a expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescuers look for survivors near the wreckage of vehicles after a expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 01, 2013

Rescuers look for survivors near the wreckage of vehicles after a expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 8
<p>Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang</p>

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang

Friday, February 01, 2013

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang

Close
6 / 8
<p>A crane lifts a container from a truck as rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A crane lifts a container from a truck as rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily more

Friday, February 01, 2013

A crane lifts a container from a truck as rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
7 / 8
<p>Rescuers carry a victim out of the wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang</p>

Rescuers carry a victim out of the wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang

Friday, February 01, 2013

Rescuers carry a victim out of the wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Secretary Clinton

Secretary Clinton

Next Slideshows

Secretary Clinton

Secretary Clinton

Moments from Hillary Clinton's time as Secretary of State.

01 Feb 2013
Migrant migration

Migrant migration

Like millions of migrant workers, Li Anhua and Shi Huaju make the long trek home for the Chinese Spring Festival, travelling for 50 hours by train and bus...

01 Feb 2013
King of the big wave

King of the big wave

Garrett McNamara may have broke his own record when he surfed a 100-ft wave.

01 Feb 2013
Clown doctors

Clown doctors

"Clown doctors" bring cheer to patients at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Brazil.

01 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast