China bridge collapse
A truck stops near a section of a partially collapsed expressway bridge on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. According to Xinhua News Agency, five people died and eight others were injured after an...more
A truck stops near a section of a partially collapsed expressway bridge on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. According to Xinhua News Agency, five people died and eight others were injured after an expressway bridge partially collapsed due to a truck explosion. . REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. The truck that exploded was loaded with fireworks and the...more
Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. The truck that exploded was loaded with fireworks and the explosion caused several vehicles to tumble from the 30-meter-high bridge. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang
Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang
Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers look for survivors near the wreckage of vehicles after a expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers look for survivors near the wreckage of vehicles after a expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang
Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang
A crane lifts a container from a truck as rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily more
A crane lifts a container from a truck as rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescuers carry a victim out of the wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang
Rescuers carry a victim out of the wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang
