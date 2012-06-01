China copies an Austrian village
A family walks in the Chinese replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A family walks in the Chinese replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million...more
A general view of houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build this controversial site and hopes to attract both tourists and property investors alike. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman takes pictures of herself at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman takes pictures of herself at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A family walks in front for are houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A family walks in front for are houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A family rests on the main street in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A family rests on the main street in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Chinese road sign is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Chinese road sign is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A cleaner stands in front of a house for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A cleaner stands in front of a house for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A construction worker walks through the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A construction worker walks through the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of a replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of a replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A decoration is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A decoration is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An incomplete pier is seen at the construction site of the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An incomplete pier is seen at the construction site of the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women walks on a main street at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women walks on a main street at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children play with water in the area of the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children play with water in the area of the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A street lamp is seen at a construction site at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A street lamp is seen at a construction site at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A cleaner walks in front of a house for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A cleaner walks in front of a house for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
The SpaceX mission
The first commercial flight to the International Space Station returns.
National Spelling Bee
Highlights from the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Myanmar AIDS hospice
Sufferers of HIV/AIDS in Myanmar are often isolated in clinics, cut off from society.
From China to Germany, with love
Chinese bridal couples travel to Neuschwanstein castle in Germany to repeat their promise of marriage at one of the most popular destinations in Europe.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.