Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 2, 2012 | 1:00am IST

China copies an Austrian village

<p>A family walks in the Chinese replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A family walks in the Chinese replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A family walks in the Chinese replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
1 / 21
<p>A woman is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A woman is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A woman is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
2 / 21
<p>A general view of houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build this controversial site and hopes to attract both tourists and property investors alike. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A general view of houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million...more

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A general view of houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build this controversial site and hopes to attract both tourists and property investors alike. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
3 / 21
<p>A woman takes pictures of herself at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A woman takes pictures of herself at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A woman takes pictures of herself at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
4 / 21
<p>A family walks in front for are houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A family walks in front for are houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A family walks in front for are houses for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
5 / 21
<p>A family rests on the main street in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A family rests on the main street in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A family rests on the main street in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
6 / 21
<p>A Chinese road sign is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A Chinese road sign is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A Chinese road sign is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
7 / 21
<p>A cleaner stands in front of a house for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A cleaner stands in front of a house for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A cleaner stands in front of a house for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
8 / 21
<p>A construction worker walks through the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A construction worker walks through the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A construction worker walks through the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
9 / 21
<p>A general view of a replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A general view of a replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A general view of a replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
10 / 21
<p>A decoration is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A decoration is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A decoration is seen at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
11 / 21
<p>An incomplete pier is seen at the construction site of the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

An incomplete pier is seen at the construction site of the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

An incomplete pier is seen at the construction site of the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
12 / 21
<p>Women walks on a main street at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Women walks on a main street at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

Women walks on a main street at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
13 / 21
<p>A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
14 / 21
<p>Women pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Women pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

Women pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
15 / 21
<p>Children play with water in the area of the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Children play with water in the area of the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

Children play with water in the area of the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
16 / 21
<p>A street lamp is seen at a construction site at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A street lamp is seen at a construction site at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A street lamp is seen at a construction site at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
17 / 21
<p>Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
18 / 21
<p>A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
19 / 21
<p>A cleaner walks in front of a house for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A cleaner walks in front of a house for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A cleaner walks in front of a house for sale at the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
20 / 21
<p>A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 02, 2012

A general view of a replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
The SpaceX mission

The SpaceX mission

Next Slideshows

The SpaceX mission

The SpaceX mission

The first commercial flight to the International Space Station returns.

01 Jun 2012
National Spelling Bee

National Spelling Bee

Highlights from the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

01 Jun 2012
Myanmar AIDS hospice

Myanmar AIDS hospice

Sufferers of HIV/AIDS in Myanmar are often isolated in clinics, cut off from society.

01 Jun 2012
From China to Germany, with love

From China to Germany, with love

Chinese bridal couples travel to Neuschwanstein castle in Germany to repeat their promise of marriage at one of the most popular destinations in Europe.

01 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast