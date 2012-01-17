China Economy
Construction workers work on a bridge in front of a residential site in Shanghai November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
Construction workers work on a bridge in front of a residential site in Shanghai November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
People select automobiles at a second-hand market in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
People select automobiles at a second-hand market in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A shopper walks past a window displaying prices of dresses and handbags at a shopping mall in central Beijing October 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
A shopper walks past a window displaying prices of dresses and handbags at a shopping mall in central Beijing October 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
A labourer walks on a crane at a construction site in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Yong
A labourer walks on a crane at a construction site in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Yong
Labourers demolish a residential site in Shanghai December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
Labourers demolish a residential site in Shanghai December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
A labourer works at a valve factory in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A labourer works at a valve factory in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A labourer looks out as he installs windows of a building near a newly-constructed residential complex in Hefei, Anhui province August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A labourer looks out as he installs windows of a building near a newly-constructed residential complex in Hefei, Anhui province August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Cars drive along a main road in central Beijing January 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Cars drive along a main road in central Beijing January 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A vendor cuts up pieces of chicken at her stall in a food market in central Beijing January 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A vendor cuts up pieces of chicken at her stall in a food market in central Beijing January 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
An investor reacts as he checks stock information with a computer at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
An investor reacts as he checks stock information with a computer at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A street cleaner stands in front of a billboard displaying an artist's impression of apartment buildings under construction near central Beijing November 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A street cleaner stands in front of a billboard displaying an artist's impression of apartment buildings under construction near central Beijing November 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A vendor waits for customers at his stall selling couplets at a local market in Shenyang, Liaoning province January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A vendor waits for customers at his stall selling couplets at a local market in Shenyang, Liaoning province January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A farmer takes a nap in a tent at a mushroom farm in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A farmer takes a nap in a tent at a mushroom farm in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A labourer works at a textile mill in Huaibei, Anhui province September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A labourer works at a textile mill in Huaibei, Anhui province September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A model poses next to the Aston Martin's first production four-door sports car Rapide at the opening ceremony of Aston Martin Asia flagship showroom in Beijing January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model poses next to the Aston Martin's first production four-door sports car Rapide at the opening ceremony of Aston Martin Asia flagship showroom in Beijing January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker operates a furnace at a steel manufacturing plant in Hefei, Anhui province November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker operates a furnace at a steel manufacturing plant in Hefei, Anhui province November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights
India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights
Freedom from Myanmar's prisons
Myanmar frees at least 200 political prisoners in an amnesty, as one of the world's most reclusive states opens up after half a century of authoritarian rule.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Child workers
A look at the plight of child laborers around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.