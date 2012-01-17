Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 17, 2012 | 11:05am IST

China Economy

<p>Construction workers work on a bridge in front of a residential site in Shanghai November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Construction workers work on a bridge in front of a residential site in Shanghai November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Construction workers work on a bridge in front of a residential site in Shanghai November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
1 / 16
<p>People select automobiles at a second-hand market in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

People select automobiles at a second-hand market in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

People select automobiles at a second-hand market in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
2 / 16
<p>A shopper walks past a window displaying prices of dresses and handbags at a shopping mall in central Beijing October 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A shopper walks past a window displaying prices of dresses and handbags at a shopping mall in central Beijing October 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A shopper walks past a window displaying prices of dresses and handbags at a shopping mall in central Beijing October 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
3 / 16
<p>A labourer walks on a crane at a construction site in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Yong</p>

A labourer walks on a crane at a construction site in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Yong

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A labourer walks on a crane at a construction site in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Yong

Close
4 / 16
<p>Labourers demolish a residential site in Shanghai December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Labourers demolish a residential site in Shanghai December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Labourers demolish a residential site in Shanghai December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
5 / 16
<p>A labourer works at a valve factory in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A labourer works at a valve factory in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A labourer works at a valve factory in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
6 / 16
<p>A labourer looks out as he installs windows of a building near a newly-constructed residential complex in Hefei, Anhui province August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A labourer looks out as he installs windows of a building near a newly-constructed residential complex in Hefei, Anhui province August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A labourer looks out as he installs windows of a building near a newly-constructed residential complex in Hefei, Anhui province August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 16
<p>Cars drive along a main road in central Beijing January 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Cars drive along a main road in central Beijing January 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Cars drive along a main road in central Beijing January 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
8 / 16
<p>A vendor cuts up pieces of chicken at her stall in a food market in central Beijing January 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A vendor cuts up pieces of chicken at her stall in a food market in central Beijing January 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A vendor cuts up pieces of chicken at her stall in a food market in central Beijing January 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
9 / 16
<p>An investor reacts as he checks stock information with a computer at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An investor reacts as he checks stock information with a computer at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

An investor reacts as he checks stock information with a computer at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 16
<p>A street cleaner stands in front of a billboard displaying an artist's impression of apartment buildings under construction near central Beijing November 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A street cleaner stands in front of a billboard displaying an artist's impression of apartment buildings under construction near central Beijing November 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A street cleaner stands in front of a billboard displaying an artist's impression of apartment buildings under construction near central Beijing November 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
11 / 16
<p>A vendor waits for customers at his stall selling couplets at a local market in Shenyang, Liaoning province January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

A vendor waits for customers at his stall selling couplets at a local market in Shenyang, Liaoning province January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A vendor waits for customers at his stall selling couplets at a local market in Shenyang, Liaoning province January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
12 / 16
<p>A farmer takes a nap in a tent at a mushroom farm in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A farmer takes a nap in a tent at a mushroom farm in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A farmer takes a nap in a tent at a mushroom farm in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 16
<p>A labourer works at a textile mill in Huaibei, Anhui province September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A labourer works at a textile mill in Huaibei, Anhui province September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A labourer works at a textile mill in Huaibei, Anhui province September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 16
<p>A model poses next to the Aston Martin's first production four-door sports car Rapide at the opening ceremony of Aston Martin Asia flagship showroom in Beijing January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A model poses next to the Aston Martin's first production four-door sports car Rapide at the opening ceremony of Aston Martin Asia flagship showroom in Beijing January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A model poses next to the Aston Martin's first production four-door sports car Rapide at the opening ceremony of Aston Martin Asia flagship showroom in Beijing January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
15 / 16
<p>A worker operates a furnace at a steel manufacturing plant in Hefei, Anhui province November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A worker operates a furnace at a steel manufacturing plant in Hefei, Anhui province November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A worker operates a furnace at a steel manufacturing plant in Hefei, Anhui province November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights

India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights

Next Slideshows

India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights

India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights

India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights

15 Jan 2012
Freedom from Myanmar's prisons

Freedom from Myanmar's prisons

Myanmar frees at least 200 political prisoners in an amnesty, as one of the world's most reclusive states opens up after half a century of authoritarian rule.

14 Jan 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

14 Jan 2012
Child workers

Child workers

A look at the plight of child laborers around the world.

14 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast