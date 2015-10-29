China ends one-child policy
Li Yan, pregnant with her second child, lies on a bed as her daughter places her head on her mother's stomach in Hefei, Anhui province February 20, 2014. China will ease family planning restrictions to allow all couples to have two children after...more
An elderly couple feed their great-grandson a piece of cake as they sit under the sun in winter in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, January 9, 2013. The policy is a major liberalization of the country's family planning restrictions, already eased in late...more
Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wedding photo studio in Shanghai September 5, 2014. A growing number of scholars had urged the government to reform the rules, introduced in...more
A doctor holds up the newborn baby of Yang Huiqing, 26, as she undergoes a Caesarean section at Ruijin hospital in Shanghai October 24, 2011. For the first time in decades the working age population fell in 2012, and China, the world's most populous...more
Women hold children's' hands as they wait to cross a street after school in downtown Shanghai September 12, 2014. By around the middle of this century, one in every three Chinese is forecast to be over 60, with a dwindling proportion of working...more
Teachers and students exercise on the playground located on the roof of a kindergarten building, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A family takes a "selfie" next to a boy in front of a giant basket of flowers on display at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student of Sunji Township Centre Primary School steps on a soccer ball as she does her homework at her home in Sunji township of Shanghe county, Shandong province March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Children watch a 3D war movie at a community theater in Hefei, Anhui province, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong
Students play next to a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocational college in Baoji, Shaanxi province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy cries as his father sends him to kindergarten in Beijing April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An elderly couple hold their grandson's hands as they enter a subway station in People's Square, Shanghai April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Employees keep watch as they expose babies to the sun to prevent jaundice at the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 23, 2011. CareBay is a high-end maternity care center in providing private services for "Zuo Yue Zi," or confinement...more
Lu Libing's wife, Mu, poses for pictures during an interview with Reuters at their home in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province March 13, 2014. Lu knew he had only one choice as the birth of his third child approached. He couldn't afford hefty fines that would...more
50 year-old Shi Hui shows pictures of her and her late son Tian Yao, born in August 1990 and died in January 2012 of lymphoma, at home in Beijing, December 26, 2013. China has more than a million "shidu" families, or those who have lost their only...more
A boy makes faces as he looks out a window of a train at a railway station in Huizhou, Guangdong province February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Primary school students do exercises in the corridor and in a classroom as they avoid outdoor activities due to heavy smog, in Beijing October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Children are taken care of at a community in Beijing April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A girl reads a book on her balcony as smoke rises from chimneys of a steel plant, on a hazy day in Quzhou, Zhejiang province April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Yemen in ruins
Images from the deadly civil war raging in Yemen.
36 years of China's one child policy
Reuters photographer Carlos Barria photographed a person born in each year China's One Child Policy has been in existence; from a man born in 1979, to a baby...
Bye bye Boehner
Capitol Hill prepares to bid farewell to outgoing House Speaker John Boehner.
India-Africa Forum Summit
India hosts its biggest-ever Africa summit this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.