Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 30, 2012 | 8:15pm IST

China fashion week

<p>A model is pictured backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A model is pictured backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, March 30, 2012

A model is pictured backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
1 / 30
<p>Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, March 30, 2012

Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
2 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
3 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
4 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
5 / 30
<p>Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, March 30, 2012

Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
6 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
7 / 30
<p>Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
8 / 30
<p>Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
9 / 30
<p>Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
10 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
11 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
12 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A model presents a creation from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, March 30, 2012

A model presents a creation from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
13 / 30
<p>Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
14 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
15 / 30
<p>Models present creations by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Models present creations by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

Models present creations by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
16 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
17 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
18 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
19 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by graduate students for the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A model presents a creation by graduate students for the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, March 30, 2012

A model presents a creation by graduate students for the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
20 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
21 / 30
<p>Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, March 30, 2012

Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
22 / 30
<p>Models present creations from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Models present creations from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, March 30, 2012

Models present creations from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
23 / 30
<p>Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
24 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
25 / 30
<p>Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
26 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
27 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
28 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
29 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 30, 2012

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

A selection of our best photos from India in the past seven days.

01 Apr 2012
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

30 Mar 2012
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

29 Mar 2012
GLAAD awards

GLAAD awards

The producers of the new TV musical drama series "Smash" were honored by gay and lesbian watchdog group GLAAD at a gala that highlighted gay marriage and...

26 Mar 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast