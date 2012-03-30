China fashion week
A model is pictured backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model is pictured backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by graduate students for the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by graduate students for the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
India this week
A selection of our best photos from India in the past seven days.
Style file
A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
GLAAD awards
The producers of the new TV musical drama series "Smash" were honored by gay and lesbian watchdog group GLAAD at a gala that highlighted gay marriage and...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.