Pictures | Wed Mar 27, 2013 | 9:55pm IST

China Fashion Week

<p>A model applies make-up backstage prior to the presentation of Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. The fashion week runs till March 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A model prepares backstage before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model falls while presenting a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model presents a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model presents a creation of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A model presents a creation of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Models present creations of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A model presents a creation for the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Models present creations of Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A model presents a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model presents a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Models present creations of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Models present creations of the Minzu University of China Collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Models use an iPad to take a photo backstage before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A worker (back) looks at a model before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Model are seen covered with artificial snow flakes during a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A model and staff prepare for a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Models wait for start of a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection backstage during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A model presents a creation of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A model presents a creation for the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Models present creations for the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Chinese actress Fan Bingbing (3rd from L) watches a fashion show by VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A model throws her clothes while presenting a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model presents a creation of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Models present creations for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model sleeps as she prepares backstage before the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model poses backstage before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Models wait for start of a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection backstage during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Models wait backstage prior to the presentation of Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A model receives a make-up prior to a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

