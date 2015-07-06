China from above

A aerial view shows tourists visiting a full-scale replica of the Old Summer Palace, also known as Yuanmingyuan, in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, May 9, 2015. The replica reconstructs 95 percent of the original architecture of the Old Summer...more

A aerial view shows tourists visiting a full-scale replica of the Old Summer Palace, also known as Yuanmingyuan, in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, May 9, 2015. The replica reconstructs 95 percent of the original architecture of the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, which was destroyed in 1860 by British and French troops. REUTERS/Stringer

