China on guard
Police officers patrol on Tiananmen Square, next to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Police officers patrol on Tiananmen Square, next to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Police officers ride motorised vehicles in front of a giant portrait of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November...more
Police officers ride motorised vehicles in front of a giant portrait of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A paramilitary police officer looks out from a window of a police car on Tiananmen Square, outside the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is taking place, before the closing ceremony, in Beijing,...more
A paramilitary police officer looks out from a window of a police car on Tiananmen Square, outside the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is taking place, before the closing ceremony, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Paramilitary police officials keep watch on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Paramilitary police officials keep watch on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A paramilitary policeman guards an underpass across the road from the Great Hall of People in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A paramilitary policeman guards an underpass across the road from the Great Hall of People in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Paramilitary policemen stand guard in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate of the Forbidden City November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Paramilitary policemen stand guard in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate of the Forbidden City November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A paramilitary policeman tries to stop photographs being taken inside an area of the Forbidden City in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A paramilitary policeman tries to stop photographs being taken inside an area of the Forbidden City in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A paramilitary police officer collects the Chinese national flag during a flag-lowering ceremony in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A paramilitary police officer collects the Chinese national flag during a flag-lowering ceremony in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A paramilitary policeman stands guard in front of the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A paramilitary policeman stands guard in front of the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A policeman checks his interphone as he sits on a motorised vehicle on the Tiananmen Square next to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Petar...more
A policeman checks his interphone as he sits on a motorised vehicle on the Tiananmen Square next to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Paramilitary policemen patrol in front of a giant portrait of former Chinese chairman Mao Zedong on Tiananmen Square near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8,...more
Paramilitary policemen patrol in front of a giant portrait of former Chinese chairman Mao Zedong on Tiananmen Square near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Hotel guides pose for a photo with a paramilitary policeman standing guard on Tiananmen Square near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/David...more
Hotel guides pose for a photo with a paramilitary policeman standing guard on Tiananmen Square near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A paramilitary policeman stands guard near a sculpture with the portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong and featuring Chinese Socialist Construction on Tiananmen Square, before the opening ceremony of 18th National Congress of the Communist...more
A paramilitary policeman stands guard near a sculpture with the portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong and featuring Chinese Socialist Construction on Tiananmen Square, before the opening ceremony of 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A man takes a picture next to a paramilitary police officer in front of the Great Hall of the People at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man takes a picture next to a paramilitary police officer in front of the Great Hall of the People at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A police officer stands guard in front of the Great Hall of the People at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A police officer stands guard in front of the Great Hall of the People at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Europe on strike
Millions of workers went on strike across Europe to protest spending cuts they say have made the economic crisis worse.
World's largest nuclear plant
A look inside the world's largest nuclear power plant, Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa plant in Japan.
Tense watch over Golan Heights
Exchanges of fire between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights are raising fears that Syria's civil war could ignite a broader regional conflict.
Global Diwali
Festival of lights in India and around the world
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.