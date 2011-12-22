Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 23, 2011 | 1:35am IST

China on strike

<p>Workers on strike watch from a window of Hi-P International factory during a protest in Shanghai, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

<p>Riot police order people to move at the entrance to the Zhili town government building in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. Hundreds clashed with police after a dispute between tax authorities and a local shop owner. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

<p>People walk along an unfinished road being used by truck drivers to park their container trucks during a protest near a port in Shanghai, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

<p>A factory worker from Hi-P International, who is on strike, stands next to a fence after police entered the factory with trucks to remove heavy machinery, at a suburban area of Shanghai, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

<p>A resident of the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province, carries a bucket of shellfish across a barricade blocking a bridge leading into the village to keep out offiicals and police, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Damage on a police station sign is seen in Wukan village in Lufeng, a city of 1.7 million, in the southern Chinese Guangdong province, after a riot took place the day before, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Staff </p>

<p>Striking taxi drivers gather near their parked taxis under a bridge in the suburbs of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

<p>Residents sit next to a banner outside the city government building during a protest in Lufeng, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A factory worker from Hi-P International, who is on strike, leaves the factory on her bicycle after police entered the place with trucks to remove heavy machinery, at a suburban area of Shanghai, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

<p>Striking taxi drivers gather near their parked taxis under a bridge in the suburbs of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

<p>People walk next to a damaged car during a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

<p>The Chinese national flag flies from a make-shift mast as residents of the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province remove a barricade blocking a bridge leading into the village, after an agreement was reached with officials, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Locals look at riot police standing in a line as they block the entrance from the main highway to the town of Haimen, Guangdong province, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Striking taxi drivers sit behind a row of policemen seated at a road junction near the homes of taxi drivers in the suburbs of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

<p>A factory worker from Hi-P International, who is on strike, sits on her motorcycle after police entered the factory with trucks to remove heavy machinery, at a suburban area of Shanghai, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

<p>Workers gather outside a Hitachi Ltd-owned Hailiang Storage Products factory during a strike at Shenzhen, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>A young villager walks inside a damaged government office in Wukan in Lufeng, a city of 1.7 million, in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Staff </p>

<p>A man rides his bicycle as riot policemen stand on an empty street after a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

<p>A man is arrested by police after internet social networks called to join a "Jasmine Revolution" protest in front of the Peace Cinema in downtown Shanghai, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

<p>A man on a motorcycle stops in front of riot police blocking the entrance from the main highway to the town of Haimen, Guangdong province, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

