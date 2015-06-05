Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 5, 2015 | 6:51pm IST

China raises capsized ship

Rescue workers stand on the river bank as the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star is pulled out of the Yangtze against sunset, in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Rescuers stand beside after righting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star during a media trip to the site of the sinking, organised by the Chinese government, in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A rescue team works on lifting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Objects believed to be passengers and crew members' belongings are placed after salvaged by rescue workers near the site where the cruise ship Eastern Star capsized on the Yangtze River, in Jianli, Hubei province, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Policemen try to pull out what is believed to be the body of a passenger of the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star, on the surface of the Yueyang section of the Yangtze River, Hunan province, China, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
An aerial view of rescuers working on righting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star, in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A rescue team works on righting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Rescue workers rest near the site where the cruise ship Eastern Star capsized during a media trip to the site of the sinking, organised by the Chinese government, in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Rescuers look on as cranes work on righting the capsized Eastern Star cruise ship at the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chen Zhuo/Yangzi River Daily

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
An aerial view of rescuers working on righting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star, in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Rescuers work on righting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star during a media trip to the site of the sinking, organised by the Chinese government, in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A relative of a missing passenger aboard the capsized ship Eastern Star holds flowers as he is surrounded by paramilitary soldiers after breaking through the first police cordon in the direction of the site near a funeral parlor in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Cranes work on righting the capsized Eastern Star cruise ship at the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
The capsized cruise ship Eastern Star is seen pulled out of the Yangtze River, in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Rescuers stand beside the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star after it is righted during a media trip to the site of the sinking, organised by the Chinese government, in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Rescue workers rest near the site where the cruise ship Eastern Star capsized in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A rescue team works on lifting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. The death toll from the Chinese cruise ship that capsized on the Yangtze River climbed to 97 on Friday as authorities righted the battered vessel and turned their efforts to recovering bodies still on board amid simmering anger from distraught families. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Objects believed to be passengers and crew members' belongings are placed after salvaged by rescue workers near the site where the cruise ship Eastern Star capsized on the Yangtze River, in Jianli, Hubei province, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A rescue team works on lifting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Cranes work on righting the capsized Eastern Star cruise ship at the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chen Zhuo/Yangzi River Daily

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
