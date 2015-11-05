Edition:
China-Taiwan relations

Soldiers fire M115 203mm howitzers during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Soldiers fire M115 203mm howitzers during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Soldiers fire M115 203mm howitzers during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Military honor guards take part during Taiwan's National Day celebrations in front of the presidential office in Taipei October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Military honor guards take part during Taiwan's National Day celebrations in front of the presidential office in Taipei October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
Military honor guards take part during Taiwan's National Day celebrations in front of the presidential office in Taipei October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A paramilitary policeman jumps through a ring of fire during a training session at a military base in Suining, Sichuan province March 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

A paramilitary policeman jumps through a ring of fire during a training session at a military base in Suining, Sichuan province March 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2010
A paramilitary policeman jumps through a ring of fire during a training session at a military base in Suining, Sichuan province March 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Activists from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party step on Chinese national flags while protesting against upcoming Taiwan and China cross strait talks in Taichung December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Activists from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party step on Chinese national flags while protesting against upcoming Taiwan and China cross strait talks in Taichung December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2009
Activists from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party step on Chinese national flags while protesting against upcoming Taiwan and China cross strait talks in Taichung December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Shiyu, or Lion Islet, which is part of Kinmen county, one of Taiwan's offshore islands, is seen in front of Xiamen, China, in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Shiyu, or Lion Islet, which is part of Kinmen county, one of Taiwan's offshore islands, is seen in front of Xiamen, China, in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Shiyu, or Lion Islet, which is part of Kinmen county, one of Taiwan's offshore islands, is seen in front of Xiamen, China, in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Activists gather to protest against the meeting between Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou and Chinese President Xi Jinping in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, November 4, 2015. The banners read, "Recall Ma Ying-jeou." "Protest Ma-Xi meeting." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Activists gather to protest against the meeting between Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou and Chinese President Xi Jinping in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, November 4, 2015. The banners read, "Recall Ma Ying-jeou." "Protest Ma-Xi...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Activists gather to protest against the meeting between Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou and Chinese President Xi Jinping in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, November 4, 2015. The banners read, "Recall Ma Ying-jeou." "Protest Ma-Xi meeting." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Cargo lands during the annual Han Kuang military exercise at the Hsinchu Air Force Base in Hsinchu city, nothern Taiwan, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Cargo lands during the annual Han Kuang military exercise at the Hsinchu Air Force Base in Hsinchu city, nothern Taiwan, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2012
Cargo lands during the annual Han Kuang military exercise at the Hsinchu Air Force Base in Hsinchu city, nothern Taiwan, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A handout photograph shows landing obstacles destroyed by navy engineers during the Han Kuang military exercise in Pingtung, southern Taiwan, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Military News Agency/Handout

A handout photograph shows landing obstacles destroyed by navy engineers during the Han Kuang military exercise in Pingtung, southern Taiwan, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Military News Agency/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2011
A handout photograph shows landing obstacles destroyed by navy engineers during the Han Kuang military exercise in Pingtung, southern Taiwan, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Military News Agency/Handout
A protester walks with her sleeping bag during a sit-in to protest a trade deal with China, inside Taiwan's legislative Yuan, Taiwan's parliament, in Taipei April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A protester walks with her sleeping bag during a sit-in to protest a trade deal with China, inside Taiwan's legislative Yuan, Taiwan's parliament, in Taipei April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Monday, April 07, 2014
A protester walks with her sleeping bag during a sit-in to protest a trade deal with China, inside Taiwan's legislative Yuan, Taiwan's parliament, in Taipei April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Protesters from a workers union depicts China's possible use of force against Taiwan as they demonstrate against China's anti-secession law outside a China liaison office in Hong Kong, March 14, 2005. The Chinese characters read 'anti-secession law'. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters from a workers union depicts China's possible use of force against Taiwan as they demonstrate against China's anti-secession law outside a China liaison office in Hong Kong, March 14, 2005. The Chinese characters read 'anti-secession law'....more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Protesters from a workers union depicts China's possible use of force against Taiwan as they demonstrate against China's anti-secession law outside a China liaison office in Hong Kong, March 14, 2005. The Chinese characters read 'anti-secession law'. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An empty military command post in the village of Guningtou with its outer walls riddled with bullet hotels is seen in Kinmen County, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

An empty military command post in the village of Guningtou with its outer walls riddled with bullet hotels is seen in Kinmen County, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
An empty military command post in the village of Guningtou with its outer walls riddled with bullet hotels is seen in Kinmen County, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Paramilitary policemen attend a training session at a military base in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China February 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Paramilitary policemen attend a training session at a military base in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China February 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2009
Paramilitary policemen attend a training session at a military base in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China February 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators (top) over a trade pact with China at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators (top) over a trade pact with China at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2010
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators (top) over a trade pact with China at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Tourists on traditional boat sail in the Beihai military water tunnels on the island of Nangan in the Matsu archipelago, off northern Taiwan, May 8, 2013. The Matsu archipelago, which was once a front line against China, is now a military tourist spot. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Tourists on traditional boat sail in the Beihai military water tunnels on the island of Nangan in the Matsu archipelago, off northern Taiwan, May 8, 2013. The Matsu archipelago, which was once a front line against China, is now a military tourist...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2013
Tourists on traditional boat sail in the Beihai military water tunnels on the island of Nangan in the Matsu archipelago, off northern Taiwan, May 8, 2013. The Matsu archipelago, which was once a front line against China, is now a military tourist spot. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Thousands of people take part in a protest against a controversial trade pact with mainland China in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei March 30, 2014. The Chinese characters read, "Condemning the violent government." REUTERS/Patrick Lin

Thousands of people take part in a protest against a controversial trade pact with mainland China in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei March 30, 2014. The Chinese characters read, "Condemning the violent government." REUTERS/Patrick Lin

Reuters / Sunday, March 30, 2014
Thousands of people take part in a protest against a controversial trade pact with mainland China in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei March 30, 2014. The Chinese characters read, "Condemning the violent government." REUTERS/Patrick Lin
A Democratic Progressive Party supporter shouts during a protest against Chen Yunlin, Chairman of China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS) and Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou near the Presidential Office in Taipei November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

A Democratic Progressive Party supporter shouts during a protest against Chen Yunlin, Chairman of China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS) and Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou near the Presidential Office in Taipei November...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2008
A Democratic Progressive Party supporter shouts during a protest against Chen Yunlin, Chairman of China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS) and Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou near the Presidential Office in Taipei November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Officials bow to a picture of Sun Yat-sen, who founded the Nationalist Party which ran China until 1949, during Taiwan's National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei October 10, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Officials bow to a picture of Sun Yat-sen, who founded the Nationalist Party which ran China until 1949, during Taiwan's National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei October 10, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Reuters / Friday, October 10, 2008
Officials bow to a picture of Sun Yat-sen, who founded the Nationalist Party which ran China until 1949, during Taiwan's National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei October 10, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Military vehicles smoke the tarmac of the Chingchuankang Air Force Base during a Han Kuang exercise drill in Taichung September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Military vehicles smoke the tarmac of the Chingchuankang Air Force Base during a Han Kuang exercise drill in Taichung September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 23, 2008
Military vehicles smoke the tarmac of the Chingchuankang Air Force Base during a Han Kuang exercise drill in Taichung September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Soldiers examine bombs on a beach in Kinmen, Taiwan September 4, 2008. More than 30 air-drop bombs were found on a beach near the airport in Kinmen, an outlying island of Taiwan close to the China coast, Central News Agency reported on Thursday. The Taiwan news agency said the bombs posed no danger but would be removed for demolition. The bombs may be left over from a 30-year confrontation between China and Taiwan, with Kinmen, also known as Quemoy, a front line because of its location. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers examine bombs on a beach in Kinmen, Taiwan September 4, 2008. More than 30 air-drop bombs were found on a beach near the airport in Kinmen, an outlying island of Taiwan close to the China coast, Central News Agency reported on Thursday. The...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 04, 2008
Soldiers examine bombs on a beach in Kinmen, Taiwan September 4, 2008. More than 30 air-drop bombs were found on a beach near the airport in Kinmen, an outlying island of Taiwan close to the China coast, Central News Agency reported on Thursday. The Taiwan news agency said the bombs posed no danger but would be removed for demolition. The bombs may be left over from a 30-year confrontation between China and Taiwan, with Kinmen, also known as Quemoy, a front line because of its location. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese passengers board an Air China charter flight to Taiwan, after the resumption of regular flights between Taiwan and China, at Beijing airport July 4, 2008. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool

Chinese passengers board an Air China charter flight to Taiwan, after the resumption of regular flights between Taiwan and China, at Beijing airport July 4, 2008. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 04, 2008
Chinese passengers board an Air China charter flight to Taiwan, after the resumption of regular flights between Taiwan and China, at Beijing airport July 4, 2008. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool
An 89-year-old woman (R), who is from the first group of tourists from Taipei, smiles as she meets her 87-year-old brother at the airport in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China July 4, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily

An 89-year-old woman (R), who is from the first group of tourists from Taipei, smiles as she meets her 87-year-old brother at the airport in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China July 4, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, July 04, 2008
An 89-year-old woman (R), who is from the first group of tourists from Taipei, smiles as she meets her 87-year-old brother at the airport in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China July 4, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily
Hundreds of fishing boats dock, as China's missile tests caused fishermen to return to port, in Taiwan's northeastern Suao port August 14, 1995. REUTERS/Simon Kwong

Hundreds of fishing boats dock, as China's missile tests caused fishermen to return to port, in Taiwan's northeastern Suao port August 14, 1995. REUTERS/Simon Kwong

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009
Hundreds of fishing boats dock, as China's missile tests caused fishermen to return to port, in Taiwan's northeastern Suao port August 14, 1995. REUTERS/Simon Kwong
People's Liberation Army infantry and tanks from Nanjing War Zone process to attack a mock target during recent military exercises involving army, navy and air forces in China, March 25, 1996. REUTERS/Xinhua News Agency

People's Liberation Army infantry and tanks from Nanjing War Zone process to attack a mock target during recent military exercises involving army, navy and air forces in China, March 25, 1996. REUTERS/Xinhua News Agency

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
People's Liberation Army infantry and tanks from Nanjing War Zone process to attack a mock target during recent military exercises involving army, navy and air forces in China, March 25, 1996. REUTERS/Xinhua News Agency
A woman holds cutouts of maps of China and Taiwan during a huge protest of around 20,000 demonstrators denouncing China's military exercises off Taiwan Strait, in Taipei March 16, 1996. REUTERS/Simon Kwong

A woman holds cutouts of maps of China and Taiwan during a huge protest of around 20,000 demonstrators denouncing China's military exercises off Taiwan Strait, in Taipei March 16, 1996. REUTERS/Simon Kwong

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
A woman holds cutouts of maps of China and Taiwan during a huge protest of around 20,000 demonstrators denouncing China's military exercises off Taiwan Strait, in Taipei March 16, 1996. REUTERS/Simon Kwong
