Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 12, 2014 | 5:04am IST

China: Then and now

Women wearing sunglasses pose for a group photo at a park in Beijing in 1980.

Women wearing sunglasses pose for a group photo at a park in Beijing in 1980.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Women wearing sunglasses pose for a group photo at a park in Beijing in 1980.
Close
1 / 30
Teenagers dressed in cosplay costumes wait to perform at the China Digital Entertainment Carnival in Hefei.

Teenagers dressed in cosplay costumes wait to perform at the China Digital Entertainment Carnival in Hefei.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Teenagers dressed in cosplay costumes wait to perform at the China Digital Entertainment Carnival in Hefei.
Close
2 / 30
Buses and electrical trolley buses mingle with bicycles and pedestrians at a crossroad near Chongwenmen in Beijing in 1984.

Buses and electrical trolley buses mingle with bicycles and pedestrians at a crossroad near Chongwenmen in Beijing in 1984.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Buses and electrical trolley buses mingle with bicycles and pedestrians at a crossroad near Chongwenmen in Beijing in 1984.
Close
3 / 30
Vehicles on Three Ring Road (left) and Jianwai Street (right) during the evening rush hour in central Beijing.

Vehicles on Three Ring Road (left) and Jianwai Street (right) during the evening rush hour in central Beijing.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Vehicles on Three Ring Road (left) and Jianwai Street (right) during the evening rush hour in central Beijing.
Close
4 / 30
A child sitting on a roadside snooker pool plays with her mother in Beijing in 1983.

A child sitting on a roadside snooker pool plays with her mother in Beijing in 1983.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
A child sitting on a roadside snooker pool plays with her mother in Beijing in 1983.
Close
5 / 30
Children play in water fountains next to the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

Children play in water fountains next to the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Children play in water fountains next to the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.
Close
6 / 30
People offer sewing services at an open market in Quanzhou, Fujian province, in 1982.

People offer sewing services at an open market in Quanzhou, Fujian province, in 1982.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
People offer sewing services at an open market in Quanzhou, Fujian province, in 1982.
Close
7 / 30
A production line of a garment factory in Huaibei, Anhui province .

A production line of a garment factory in Huaibei, Anhui province .

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
A production line of a garment factory in Huaibei, Anhui province .
Close
8 / 30
Drivers talk on a steam locomotive at the Yongdingmen railway station in Beijing in 1981.

Drivers talk on a steam locomotive at the Yongdingmen railway station in Beijing in 1981.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Drivers talk on a steam locomotive at the Yongdingmen railway station in Beijing in 1981.
Close
9 / 30
A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai.

A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai.
Close
10 / 30
A general view shows Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour in 1865.

A general view shows Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour in 1865.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
A general view shows Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour in 1865.
Close
11 / 30
A general view of the Hong Kong skyline.

A general view of the Hong Kong skyline.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
A general view of the Hong Kong skyline.
Close
12 / 30
People perform Arhat exercise, a form of traditional Chinese fitness, at a park in Beijing in 1988.

People perform Arhat exercise, a form of traditional Chinese fitness, at a park in Beijing in 1988.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
People perform Arhat exercise, a form of traditional Chinese fitness, at a park in Beijing in 1988.
Close
13 / 30
Locals dance during a morning exercise session at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing.

Locals dance during a morning exercise session at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Locals dance during a morning exercise session at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing.
Close
14 / 30
Black-and-white TV sets are displayed at a department store in Xidan, one of the three traditional shopping streets, in Beijing in 1981.

Black-and-white TV sets are displayed at a department store in Xidan, one of the three traditional shopping streets, in Beijing in 1981.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Black-and-white TV sets are displayed at a department store in Xidan, one of the three traditional shopping streets, in Beijing in 1981.
Close
15 / 30
Customers at an internet cafe in Hefei, Anhui province.

Customers at an internet cafe in Hefei, Anhui province.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Customers at an internet cafe in Hefei, Anhui province.
Close
16 / 30
Residents hold tape recorders to record folk songs during a singing contest in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in 1988.

Residents hold tape recorders to record folk songs during a singing contest in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in 1988.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Residents hold tape recorders to record folk songs during a singing contest in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in 1988.
Close
17 / 30
A man sings in a local karaoke club during a night out in Shanghai.

A man sings in a local karaoke club during a night out in Shanghai.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
A man sings in a local karaoke club during a night out in Shanghai.
Close
18 / 30
Villagers attend a rally in Longxian County, Shaanxi province in 1990.

Villagers attend a rally in Longxian County, Shaanxi province in 1990.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Villagers attend a rally in Longxian County, Shaanxi province in 1990.
Close
19 / 30
Attendants serve tea to delegates during the opening session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Attendants serve tea to delegates during the opening session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Attendants serve tea to delegates during the opening session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Close
20 / 30
A worker repairs a pillar in front of a statue of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong in Yingkou, Liaoning province in 1994.

A worker repairs a pillar in front of a statue of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong in Yingkou, Liaoning province in 1994.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
A worker repairs a pillar in front of a statue of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong in Yingkou, Liaoning province in 1994.
Close
21 / 30
A spectator waves a Chinese flag in front of a statue of Chairman Mao Zedong in Kashgar, Xinjiang province.

A spectator waves a Chinese flag in front of a statue of Chairman Mao Zedong in Kashgar, Xinjiang province.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
A spectator waves a Chinese flag in front of a statue of Chairman Mao Zedong in Kashgar, Xinjiang province.
Close
22 / 30
Chinese prisoners return to their compounds at Jiangbei Prison in the central province of Hubei after working in the fields and collecting cotton branches for firewood in 1998.

Chinese prisoners return to their compounds at Jiangbei Prison in the central province of Hubei after working in the fields and collecting cotton branches for firewood in 1998.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Chinese prisoners return to their compounds at Jiangbei Prison in the central province of Hubei after working in the fields and collecting cotton branches for firewood in 1998.
Close
23 / 30
A Chinese national flag flies above male inmates as they watch a performance to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Yunnan province.

A Chinese national flag flies above male inmates as they watch a performance to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Yunnan province.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
A Chinese national flag flies above male inmates as they watch a performance to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Yunnan province.
Close
24 / 30
People push their bicycles across a railway track during rush hour in Shanghai in 1991.

People push their bicycles across a railway track during rush hour in Shanghai in 1991.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
People push their bicycles across a railway track during rush hour in Shanghai in 1991.
Close
25 / 30
Passengers crowd into a train inside a station of the Subway Line Number 1 in Beijing.

Passengers crowd into a train inside a station of the Subway Line Number 1 in Beijing.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Passengers crowd into a train inside a station of the Subway Line Number 1 in Beijing.
Close
26 / 30
A boy and his father display their soccer skills on a roadside in Beijing in 1981.

A boy and his father display their soccer skills on a roadside in Beijing in 1981.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
A boy and his father display their soccer skills on a roadside in Beijing in 1981.
Close
27 / 30
Shaolin students play soccer at Tagou Wushu School in Zhengzhou, Henan province.

Shaolin students play soccer at Tagou Wushu School in Zhengzhou, Henan province.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Shaolin students play soccer at Tagou Wushu School in Zhengzhou, Henan province.
Close
28 / 30
Locals walk past a barbershop in the Sanlitun area of Beijing in 1982.

Locals walk past a barbershop in the Sanlitun area of Beijing in 1982.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Locals walk past a barbershop in the Sanlitun area of Beijing in 1982.
Close
29 / 30
Shop owner Gong Chui Zhen fixes trousers at the entrance to her shop in an old quarter of Shanghai.

Shop owner Gong Chui Zhen fixes trousers at the entrance to her shop in an old quarter of Shanghai.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Shop owner Gong Chui Zhen fixes trousers at the entrance to her shop in an old quarter of Shanghai.
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
The Cuban raft exodus

The Cuban raft exodus

Next Slideshows

The Cuban raft exodus

The Cuban raft exodus

Cuba lifted restrictions on fleeing rafters in 1994. A look at those who made it to America and what they're doing now.

11 Nov 2014
Travel India - Jaipur

Travel India - Jaipur

The capital of the desert state of Rajasthan, Jaipur is a historical city.

11 Nov 2014
Air strikes on Kobani

Air strikes on Kobani

The U.S.-led strikes on Islamic State militants in the Syrian border town.

11 Nov 2014
Dancing with disability

Dancing with disability

On the dance floor at the Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Poland.

11 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures