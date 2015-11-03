China unveils passenger jet
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out during a news conference at the company's factory in Shanghai, November 2, 2015. Comac rolled out China's first homemade 158-seated C919 narrow body jet,...more
People take pictures and videos as the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out from behind a curtain during a news conference, November 2, 2015. Comac said it had already received 517 orders for the...more
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Former Chinese hurdler Liu Xiang waves as he gets out of the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) after it was pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A visitor tries a business class seat in a passenger cabin model on the first day of the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The nose of China's home-grown airliner C919 is unveiled in Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Visitors sit in the control cabin of a scale model of the C919 passenger jet at the 8th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
People inspect the interior of a nose of the C919 in Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Employees work on a C919's final assembly in Shanghai, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A visitor tries a business class seat in a passenger cabin model of a C919 passenger jet at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Next Slideshows
Record wave of migrants
The number of migrants and refugees entering Europe by sea in October was roughly the same as that for the whole of 2014.
Pictures of the month: October
Our top photos from the past month.
Republicans go hunting
GOP presidential candidates hunt for pheasants, and votes, in battleground Iowa.
Russian plane crashes in Egypt
A Russian airliner that crashed in the Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 people on board, was not struck from the outside, an investigator says.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.