Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 3, 2015 | 9:00pm IST

China unveils passenger jet

The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out during a news conference at the company's factory in Shanghai, November 2, 2015. Comac rolled out China's first homemade 158-seated C919 narrow body jet, which is meant to rival similar models from Airbus Group and Boeing Co. REUTERS/Stringer

The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out during a news conference at the company's factory in Shanghai, November 2, 2015. Comac rolled out China's first homemade 158-seated C919 narrow body jet,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out during a news conference at the company's factory in Shanghai, November 2, 2015. Comac rolled out China's first homemade 158-seated C919 narrow body jet, which is meant to rival similar models from Airbus Group and Boeing Co. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 12
People take pictures and videos as the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out from behind a curtain during a news conference, November 2, 2015. Comac said it had already received 517 orders for the aircraft mainly from domestic firms. REUTERS/China Daily

People take pictures and videos as the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out from behind a curtain during a news conference, November 2, 2015. Comac said it had already received 517 orders for the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
People take pictures and videos as the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out from behind a curtain during a news conference, November 2, 2015. Comac said it had already received 517 orders for the aircraft mainly from domestic firms. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
2 / 12
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 12
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 12
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
The first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 12
Former Chinese hurdler Liu Xiang waves as he gets out of the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) after it was pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Former Chinese hurdler Liu Xiang waves as he gets out of the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) after it was pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Former Chinese hurdler Liu Xiang waves as he gets out of the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) after it was pulled out during a news conference, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 12
A visitor tries a business class seat in a passenger cabin model on the first day of the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A visitor tries a business class seat in a passenger cabin model on the first day of the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2012
A visitor tries a business class seat in a passenger cabin model on the first day of the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
7 / 12
The nose of China's home-grown airliner C919 is unveiled in Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

The nose of China's home-grown airliner C919 is unveiled in Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, August 01, 2014
The nose of China's home-grown airliner C919 is unveiled in Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
8 / 12
Visitors sit in the control cabin of a scale model of the C919 passenger jet at the 8th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Visitors sit in the control cabin of a scale model of the C919 passenger jet at the 8th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 16, 2010
Visitors sit in the control cabin of a scale model of the C919 passenger jet at the 8th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 12
People inspect the interior of a nose of the C919 in Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

People inspect the interior of a nose of the C919 in Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, August 01, 2014
People inspect the interior of a nose of the C919 in Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
10 / 12
Employees work on a C919's final assembly in Shanghai, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Employees work on a C919's final assembly in Shanghai, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Employees work on a C919's final assembly in Shanghai, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
11 / 12
A visitor tries a business class seat in a passenger cabin model of a C919 passenger jet at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A visitor tries a business class seat in a passenger cabin model of a C919 passenger jet at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2012
A visitor tries a business class seat in a passenger cabin model of a C919 passenger jet at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Record wave of migrants

Record wave of migrants

Next Slideshows

Record wave of migrants

Record wave of migrants

The number of migrants and refugees entering Europe by sea in October was roughly the same as that for the whole of 2014.

03 Nov 2015
Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

02 Nov 2015
Republicans go hunting

Republicans go hunting

GOP presidential candidates hunt for pheasants, and votes, in battleground Iowa.

02 Nov 2015
Russian plane crashes in Egypt

Russian plane crashes in Egypt

A Russian airliner that crashed in the Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 people on board, was not struck from the outside, an investigator says.

02 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast