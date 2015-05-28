China's acrobats in training

Students practice at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. The acrobatic school has accepted more than 80 students from 4 to 40 years old. Most of them came from rural area of Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui...more

Students practice at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. The acrobatic school has accepted more than 80 students from 4 to 40 years old. Most of them came from rural area of Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces. Starting at 4 a.m. every morning, students practice an average of 10 hours. The training usually lasts from one month to over a year. REUTERS/Stringer

