China's acrobats in training
Students practice at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. The acrobatic school has accepted more than 80 students from 4 to 40 years old. Most of them came from rural area of Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui...more
Students practice at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A student practices at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A student trains at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Students pose for pictures at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 25, 2015.REUTERS/Stringer
A student looks at her mobile phone as she stretches during practice at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Students train at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A teacher helps a student stretch during training at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Students train at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Students train at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Sizzling summer in India
A look at how Indians cope with extreme summer heat.
Hospital goes luxe for growth
Private hospital operator Fortis is all but rolling out a red carpet to lure affluent locals and tourists to seek medical treatment at its luxe facilities.
Most valuable brands
Apple overtakes Google as the most valuable brand in the world.
Unusual last rites
Strange sendoffs for the recently departed.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.