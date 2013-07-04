Edition:
China's algae summer

A man covers himself in algae as he plays with his friends at a seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, China July 3, 2013.

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A boy swims swims in the algae-filled coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province July 3, 2013.

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A woman looks at algae pumped into a treatment reservoir at Chaohu Lake in Hefei, Anhui province, July 2, 2013.

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Thursday, July 04, 2013

People walk through algae-covered seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, July 1, 2013.

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A worker cleans algae off a fence near the coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province, June 28, 2013.

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Thursday, July 04, 2013

People swim in the sea as dried algae is pictured along the coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province, June 22, 2013.

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Algae is pictured on the shoulders of a swimmer along the seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, June 22, 2013.

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A boy plays on an algae-covered seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, June 22, 2013.

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A pair of slippers is seen at an algae-filled coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province June 9, 2013.

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A fisherman pulls his boat across an algae-filled coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province June 9, 2013.

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Fishermen row a boat in Chaohu Lake, filled with blue-green algae, in Hefei, Anhui province, June 3, 2013.

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A fisherman rows a boat in Chaohu Lake, filled with blue-green algae, in Hefei, Anhui province, June 3, 2013.

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Thursday, July 04, 2013

