Pictures | Mon Apr 25, 2016 | 8:30pm IST

China's auto show

Visitors gather around the Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A visitor takes pictures of a new Porsche 718 Cayman S presented during Auto China 2016 auto show. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Visitors look at all-electric battery concept car called LeSEE during Auto China 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Members of staff clean Jeep vehicles displayed during Auto China 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Visitors gather around a Skoda Vision S presented at the Auto China 2016 show. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Visitors check a Chevrolet Camaro presented at the company's booth during the Auto China 2016 show. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A girl types on a computer as she demonstrates the interior of the new Volvo S90 during the Auto China 2016 auto show. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Visitors gather around a Peugeot Fractal electric coupe car during Auto China 2016 auto show. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A visitor takes a "selfie" in a new BMW i8 plug-in hybrid sports car during the Auto China 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A visitor takes pictures of a vehicle presented at Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC) booth during Auto China 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A man brushes dust off the Infinity QX Sport Inspiration Concept after its world debut during the Auto China 2016 auto show. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Security personnel take a nap behind one of the halls of Auto China 2016 auto show. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A hostess wears a Buick pin at the company's booth during the Auto China 2016 show in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
