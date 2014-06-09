Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 10, 2014 | 1:50am IST

China's big test

A student gestures as she walks out of a school among other students after taking the final test of the national college entrance exams, in Huaibei, Anhui province June 8, 2014. According to Xinhua News Agency, about 9.39 million students took China's national college entrance exams or "gaokao" from June 7 to 8, which is a fiercely competitive test that is seen as a make-or-break for getting ahead. REUTERS/China Daily

A student gestures as she walks out of a school among other students after taking the final test of the national college entrance exams, in Huaibei, Anhui province June 8, 2014. According to Xinhua News Agency, about 9.39 million students took...more

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A student gestures as she walks out of a school among other students after taking the final test of the national college entrance exams, in Huaibei, Anhui province June 8, 2014. According to Xinhua News Agency, about 9.39 million students took China's national college entrance exams or "gaokao" from June 7 to 8, which is a fiercely competitive test that is seen as a make-or-break for getting ahead. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
1 / 13
Family members burn offerings to pray for their children who will take the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Family members burn offerings to pray for their children who will take the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Family members burn offerings to pray for their children who will take the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 13
Students cheer as teachers wave flags before the students take their national college entrance exam in Hengshui, Hebei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Students cheer as teachers wave flags before the students take their national college entrance exam in Hengshui, Hebei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Students cheer as teachers wave flags before the students take their national college entrance exam in Hengshui, Hebei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 13
Family members light firecrackers before their children's national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Family members light firecrackers before their children's national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Family members light firecrackers before their children's national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 13
Paramilitary policemen stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Zhengzhou, Henan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Paramilitary policemen stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Zhengzhou, Henan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Paramilitary policemen stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Zhengzhou, Henan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 13
Students go through security checks before taking the national college entrance exam in Ganyu county, Jiangsu province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Students go through security checks before taking the national college entrance exam in Ganyu county, Jiangsu province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Students go through security checks before taking the national college entrance exam in Ganyu county, Jiangsu province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 13
A teacher looks back at family members waiting outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A teacher looks back at family members waiting outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A teacher looks back at family members waiting outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 13
Students pose for pictures with money they received from their teachers during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 3, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Teachers gave each student two five-yuan ($0.80 USD) banknotes to wish them good luck for the upcoming exam. REUTERS/Stringer

Students pose for pictures with money they received from their teachers during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 3, 2014. The school...more

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Students pose for pictures with money they received from their teachers during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 3, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Teachers gave each student two five-yuan ($0.80 USD) banknotes to wish them good luck for the upcoming exam. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 13
Teachers wave flags as students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Students shouted together during the event, "Come on Hengshui No. 2 High School, you are the best!" REUTERS/Stringer

Teachers wave flags as students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every...more

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Teachers wave flags as students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Students shouted together during the event, "Come on Hengshui No. 2 High School, you are the best!" REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 13
Students walk out of a school after taking the first section of the national college entrance exam in Changsha, Hunan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Students walk out of a school after taking the first section of the national college entrance exam in Changsha, Hunan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Students walk out of a school after taking the first section of the national college entrance exam in Changsha, Hunan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 13
Students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Students shouted together during the event, "Come on Hengshui No. 2 High School, you are the best!" REUTERS/Stringer

Students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking...more

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Students shouted together during the event, "Come on Hengshui No. 2 High School, you are the best!" REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 13
Security personnel stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Kunming, Yunnan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Security personnel stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Kunming, Yunnan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Security personnel stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Kunming, Yunnan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Close
12 / 13
Family members wait outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Shenyang, Liaoning province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Family members wait outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Shenyang, Liaoning province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Family members wait outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Shenyang, Liaoning province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Goals around the world

Goals around the world

Next Slideshows

Goals around the world

Goals around the world

Reuters photographers on every continent, in countries from China to the Czech Republic, went out to capture images of soccer goalposts used by players to...

09 Jun 2014
Living in a plane

Living in a plane

An Oregon man who calls a Boeing 727 home.

09 Jun 2014
Best of French Open

Best of French Open

Our top images from the French Open.

08 Jun 2014
Training the RSS way

Training the RSS way

Our photos showing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteers in training activities.

08 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures