China's big test
A student gestures as she walks out of a school among other students after taking the final test of the national college entrance exams, in Huaibei, Anhui province June 8, 2014. According to Xinhua News Agency, about 9.39 million students took...more
Family members burn offerings to pray for their children who will take the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Students cheer as teachers wave flags before the students take their national college entrance exam in Hengshui, Hebei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Family members light firecrackers before their children's national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Paramilitary policemen stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Zhengzhou, Henan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Students go through security checks before taking the national college entrance exam in Ganyu county, Jiangsu province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A teacher looks back at family members waiting outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Students pose for pictures with money they received from their teachers during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 3, 2014. The school...more
Teachers wave flags as students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every...more
Students walk out of a school after taking the first section of the national college entrance exam in Changsha, Hunan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking...more
Security personnel stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Kunming, Yunnan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Family members wait outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Shenyang, Liaoning province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
