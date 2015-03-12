China's Colombo project suspended

A notice sign is seen in front of the construction site of Chinese investment "Colombo Port City" in Colombo March 10, 2015. Sri Lanka's suspension of a project to build a glittering skyline on land reclaimed from the Indian Ocean has prompted China...more

A notice sign is seen in front of the construction site of Chinese investment "Colombo Port City" in Colombo March 10, 2015. Sri Lanka's suspension of a project to build a glittering skyline on land reclaimed from the Indian Ocean has prompted China to defend its investment, in a test of Beijing's ambitions to fund loans and major infrastructure ventures abroad. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close