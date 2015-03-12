Edition:
Pictures | Thu Mar 12, 2015

China's Colombo project suspended

A notice sign is seen in front of the construction site of Chinese investment "Colombo Port City" in Colombo March 10, 2015. Sri Lanka's suspension of a project to build a glittering skyline on land reclaimed from the Indian Ocean has prompted China to defend its investment, in a test of Beijing's ambitions to fund loans and major infrastructure ventures abroad. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A notice sign is seen in front of the construction site of Chinese investment "Colombo Port City" in Colombo March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
People walk near excavators in line as they stop work at the construction site of Chinese investment "Colombo Port City" in Colombo March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A view of a reclaimed area at the construction site of Chinese investment "Colombo Port City" in Colombo March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Excavators stand in a line as they stop work at the construction site of Chinese investment "Colombo Port City" in Colombo March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A tank for drinking water is seen on a reclaimed site at a construction site of a Chinese real estate project of a port city in Colombo March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog walks past an excavator at a construction site of a Chinese real estate project of a port city in Colombo March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A warning sign is seen near the seafront construction site of a Chinese real estate project of a port city in Colombo March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Sand is dredged from the sea and sprayed during reclamation at a Chinese investment "Colombo Port City" in Colombo February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A worker inspects before an excavator is used to reclaim the seafront at a construction site of Chinese investment "Colombo Port City" in Colombo February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
An engineer walks through a part of a construction site of Chinese investment "Colombo Port City" in Colombo February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Excavators prepare to reclaim the seafront at a construction site of Chinese investment "Colombo Port City" in Colombo February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
China's President Xi Jinping (2nd L) and Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa (R) unveil a plaque during the launch ceremony of a $1.5 billion project to build a port city on reclaimed land in the capital Colombo September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Excavators prepare to reclaim the seafront at a construction site of a China Communications Construction Co Ltd-funded port city, the Colombo Port City, in Colombo May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, May 28, 2014
A worker works at a construction site of a China Communications Construction Co Ltd funded port city, in Colombo March 25, 2014.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, March 25, 2014
A tipper truck unloads rocks as part of a process to reclaim the sea front at a construction site of a China Communications Construction Co Ltd funded port city, in Colombo December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2013
A excavator is seen as it prepares to reclaim the sea front at a construction site of a China Communications Construction Co Ltd funded port city, in Colombo December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2013
A labourer works at a construction site of a China Communications Construction Co Ltd funded port city, in Colombo December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2013
Podcast