China's Congress meets
A military band rehearse for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A journalist reports at the Tiananmen Square outside the Great Hall of the People for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Delegates refer to documents as China's Premier Li Keqiang delivers a government work report during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China's President Xi Jinping drinks from a tea cup during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A security officer carries a sign in the Great Hall of the People where sessions of the National People's Congress are taking place in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A security officer holds a flash as he checks the venue after the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A smartphone records as delegates prepare for Shanghai delegation's group discussion inside the Great Hall of the People where sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) are taking place, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Security officers look through the glass doors of the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A security officer sits at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Paramilitary policemen gesture towards a reporter in front of the Great Hall of the People where sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) are taking place, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A security guard wears an earpiece inside the Great Hall of the People where sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) are taking place, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A security officers stand guard outside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An ethnic minority man poses for a selfie at the Tiananmen Square outside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Paramilitary policemen stand guard at the Tiananmen Square after the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A security officer holds a curtain during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Military delegates arrive at the Tiananmen Square outside the Great Hall of the People for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A paramilitary police stands guard in front of the Tiananmen Gate with the giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Delegates clap their hands as China's President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Military band members enter the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Attendants prepare tea before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A delegate stands outside of the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A security personnel is seen at the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Hostesses for pose pictures in front of the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
China's leaders sing the national anthem as they attend the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Security personnel sit in the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Delegates leave the Great Hall of the People after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Jason Lee
China's President Xi Jinping (R) and Premier Li Keqiang arrive for the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A driver is seen in a coach parked on the Tiananmen Square before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Security personnel are seen at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Security personnel is seen in front of the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An attendant stands in the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Security personnel wait for reporters and guests to leave the Great Hall of the People after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A car with a North Korean flag is seen outside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Security personnel walk past the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
