Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 25, 2013 | 4:30am IST

China's dead pig mystery

<p>A farmer works at a pig farm on the outskirts of Shenyang, Liaoning province, China June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A farmer works at a pig farm on the outskirts of Shenyang, Liaoning province, China June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A farmer works at a pig farm on the outskirts of Shenyang, Liaoning province, China June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 13
<p>Dead pigs float in a branch of Huangpu River in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. Over 2,200 pigs have been found dead in one of Shanghai's main water sources, official media reported, triggering a public outcry in China where concerns over food safety and environmental pollution run high. REUTER/Aly Song</p>

Dead pigs float in a branch of Huangpu River in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. Over 2,200 pigs have been found dead in one of Shanghai's main water sources, official media reported, triggering a public outcry in China where concerns over...more

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Dead pigs float in a branch of Huangpu River in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. Over 2,200 pigs have been found dead in one of Shanghai's main water sources, official media reported, triggering a public outcry in China where concerns over food safety and environmental pollution run high. REUTER/Aly Song

Close
2 / 13
<p>Cleaning workers retrieve the carcasses of pigs from a branch of Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Cleaning workers retrieve the carcasses of pigs from a branch of Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Cleaning workers retrieve the carcasses of pigs from a branch of Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 13
<p>Cleaning workers retrieve the carcasses of pigs from a branch of Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Cleaning workers retrieve the carcasses of pigs from a branch of Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Cleaning workers retrieve the carcasses of pigs from a branch of Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 13
<p>Dead pigs float in a branch of Huangpu River in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song</p>

Dead pigs float in a branch of Huangpu River in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Dead pigs float in a branch of Huangpu River in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song

Close
5 / 13
<p>Pigs are seen at a hog pen in Jiaxing, eastern China's Zhejiang province, September 16, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pigs are seen at a hog pen in Jiaxing, eastern China's Zhejiang province, September 16, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Pigs are seen at a hog pen in Jiaxing, eastern China's Zhejiang province, September 16, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 13
<p>A dead pig lies on a street in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song</p>

A dead pig lies on a street in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A dead pig lies on a street in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song

Close
7 / 13
<p>A worker moves a dead pig onto a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. The workers, who have been employed since March 5 by the village government to remove dead pigs left by breeders on roadsides, said they carry away more than 200 pigs a day. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A worker moves a dead pig onto a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. The workers, who have been employed since March 5 by the village government to remove dead pigs left by breeders on roadsides, said they carry away more than 200...more

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A worker moves a dead pig onto a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. The workers, who have been employed since March 5 by the village government to remove dead pigs left by breeders on roadsides, said they carry away more than 200 pigs a day. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 13
<p>A worker drags a sick pig to a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A worker drags a sick pig to a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A worker drags a sick pig to a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 13
<p>A worker moves a dead pig onto a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A worker moves a dead pig onto a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A worker moves a dead pig onto a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 13
<p>Workers pour dead pigs into a cement pit in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Workers pour dead pigs into a cement pit in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Workers pour dead pigs into a cement pit in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 13
<p>A villager cuts meat from a dead pig in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. The village government hired two workers to remove dead pigs left by breeders on roadsides. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A villager cuts meat from a dead pig in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. The village government hired two workers to remove dead pigs left by breeders on roadsides. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A villager cuts meat from a dead pig in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. The village government hired two workers to remove dead pigs left by breeders on roadsides. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 13
<p>A worker drags a dead pig to a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A worker drags a dead pig to a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A worker drags a dead pig to a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
The year in Spain

The year in Spain

Next Slideshows

The year in Spain

The year in Spain

Spain's official population fell last year for the first time since records began as immigrants fled a five-year on-and-off recession that has sent unemployment...

25 Apr 2013
Return of Bird Flu

Return of Bird Flu

A new bird flu strain has killed over 20 in China.

24 Apr 2013
India Spending

India Spending

The emerging middle class in Asia's third largest economy is spending more than ever, and the young are leading the consumer brigade. A look at their lives.

24 Apr 2013
Chernobyl today

Chernobyl today

25 years on from the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl, a look at life inside the exclusion zone.

24 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures