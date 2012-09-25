Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 26, 2012 | 12:22am IST

China's deadly mines

<p>Rescuers transport a body of a victim after a coal mine accident in Baiyin, Gansu province September 25, 2012. Twenty miners were confirmed dead after a locomotive that transported them to ground slipped down a pit in northwest China's Gansu Province, the provincial administration of work safety said, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Rescuers transport a body of a victim after a coal mine accident in Baiyin, Gansu province September 25, 2012. Twenty miners were confirmed dead after a locomotive that transported them to ground slipped down a pit in northwest China's Gansu...more

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Rescuers transport a body of a victim after a coal mine accident in Baiyin, Gansu province September 25, 2012. Twenty miners were confirmed dead after a locomotive that transported them to ground slipped down a pit in northwest China's Gansu Province, the provincial administration of work safety said, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
1 / 36
<p>A miner repairs a coal transportation facility inside a coal mine in Lvliang, Shanxi province June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A miner repairs a coal transportation facility inside a coal mine in Lvliang, Shanxi province June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A miner repairs a coal transportation facility inside a coal mine in Lvliang, Shanxi province June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 36
<p>Miners wait in lines to enter the working area of a coal mine in Lvliang, Shanxi province June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Miners wait in lines to enter the working area of a coal mine in Lvliang, Shanxi province June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Miners wait in lines to enter the working area of a coal mine in Lvliang, Shanxi province June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 36
<p>A man takes a break from loading coal onto trucks near the town of Dangcheng, in Quyang county, located 250 km (155 miles) southwest of Beijing December 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A man takes a break from loading coal onto trucks near the town of Dangcheng, in Quyang county, located 250 km (155 miles) southwest of Beijing December 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A man takes a break from loading coal onto trucks near the town of Dangcheng, in Quyang county, located 250 km (155 miles) southwest of Beijing December 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
4 / 36
<p>A rescuer stops people from approaching the entrance to a coal mine after a gas leakeage accident in Shizong county, Yunnan province November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

A rescuer stops people from approaching the entrance to a coal mine after a gas leakeage accident in Shizong county, Yunnan province November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A rescuer stops people from approaching the entrance to a coal mine after a gas leakeage accident in Shizong county, Yunnan province November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
5 / 36
<p>Rescuers carry a survivor out of a flooded pit at Hengtai Coal Mine in Qitaihe, Heilongjiang province August 30, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Rescuers carry a survivor out of a flooded pit at Hengtai Coal Mine in Qitaihe, Heilongjiang province August 30, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Rescuers carry a survivor out of a flooded pit at Hengtai Coal Mine in Qitaihe, Heilongjiang province August 30, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
6 / 36
<p>A worker pushes a cart at a coal mine owned by Puda Coal Inc. in Pinglu, Shanxi province March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A worker pushes a cart at a coal mine owned by Puda Coal Inc. in Pinglu, Shanxi province March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A worker pushes a cart at a coal mine owned by Puda Coal Inc. in Pinglu, Shanxi province March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 36
<p>A miner works at an underground coal mine in Xiaoyi county, Shanxi province June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files </p>

A miner works at an underground coal mine in Xiaoyi county, Shanxi province June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A miner works at an underground coal mine in Xiaoyi county, Shanxi province June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Close
8 / 36
<p>Coal trucks drive along a road leading to a mine located on the outskirts of the city of Baotou, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Coal trucks drive along a road leading to a mine located on the outskirts of the city of Baotou, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Coal trucks drive along a road leading to a mine located on the outskirts of the city of Baotou, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
9 / 36
<p>A miner walks along tracks used for transporting coal in an underground coal mine in Xiaoyi, Shanxi province June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A miner walks along tracks used for transporting coal in an underground coal mine in Xiaoyi, Shanxi province June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A miner walks along tracks used for transporting coal in an underground coal mine in Xiaoyi, Shanxi province June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 36
<p>Miners wait for rescue information at the Xingdong No.2 Mine in Pingdingshan, Henan province June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Miners wait for rescue information at the Xingdong No.2 Mine in Pingdingshan, Henan province June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Miners wait for rescue information at the Xingdong No.2 Mine in Pingdingshan, Henan province June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 36
<p>The relative (C) of a dead miner grieves at the Xingdong No.2 Mine in Pingdingshan, Henan province, June 21, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

The relative (C) of a dead miner grieves at the Xingdong No.2 Mine in Pingdingshan, Henan province, June 21, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

The relative (C) of a dead miner grieves at the Xingdong No.2 Mine in Pingdingshan, Henan province, June 21, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
12 / 36
<p>Rescuers pose for the media during a training session in a coal mine in Xiaoyi, Shanxi province April 12, 2010, before they take part in the rescue operation at the flooded Wangjialing Coal Mine. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescuers pose for the media during a training session in a coal mine in Xiaoyi, Shanxi province April 12, 2010, before they take part in the rescue operation at the flooded Wangjialing Coal Mine. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Rescuers pose for the media during a training session in a coal mine in Xiaoyi, Shanxi province April 12, 2010, before they take part in the rescue operation at the flooded Wangjialing Coal Mine. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 36
<p>Hu Qianhai (R), 40, a miner rescued from the flooded Wangjialing Coal Mine, kisses his wife at a hospital in Hejin, Shanxi province, April 9, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Hu Qianhai (R), 40, a miner rescued from the flooded Wangjialing Coal Mine, kisses his wife at a hospital in Hejin, Shanxi province, April 9, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Hu Qianhai (R), 40, a miner rescued from the flooded Wangjialing Coal Mine, kisses his wife at a hospital in Hejin, Shanxi province, April 9, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 36
<p>A miner sits on a bed in his dormitory at Wangjialing coal mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A miner sits on a bed in his dormitory at Wangjialing coal mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A miner sits on a bed in his dormitory at Wangjialing coal mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
15 / 36
<p>A rescuer, who was working at the Wangjialing coal mine, rests after taking a bath at his living quarters near the mine located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A rescuer, who was working at the Wangjialing coal mine, rests after taking a bath at his living quarters near the mine located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A rescuer, who was working at the Wangjialing coal mine, rests after taking a bath at his living quarters near the mine located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
16 / 36
<p>An ambulance officer helps rescuers carrying a survivor into an ambulance at the entrance of the flooded Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, Shanxi province April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An ambulance officer helps rescuers carrying a survivor into an ambulance at the entrance of the flooded Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, Shanxi province April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

An ambulance officer helps rescuers carrying a survivor into an ambulance at the entrance of the flooded Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, Shanxi province April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 36
<p>Rescue workers carry pipes at the site of flooding accident of Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Rescue workers carry pipes at the site of flooding accident of Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Rescue workers carry pipes at the site of flooding accident of Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
18 / 36
<p>A rescue miner pauses at the site of the flooding accident of Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A rescue miner pauses at the site of the flooding accident of Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A rescue miner pauses at the site of the flooding accident of Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
19 / 36
<p>A woman, whose father trapped during a coal mine blast, waits for the information on him, at the mine in Yichuan county of Luoyang, Henan province April 1, 2010. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang </p>

A woman, whose father trapped during a coal mine blast, waits for the information on him, at the mine in Yichuan county of Luoyang, Henan province April 1, 2010. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A woman, whose father trapped during a coal mine blast, waits for the information on him, at the mine in Yichuan county of Luoyang, Henan province April 1, 2010. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang

Close
20 / 36
<p>Rescue miners rest at the site of the flooding accident of Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Rescue miners rest at the site of the flooding accident of Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Rescue miners rest at the site of the flooding accident of Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
21 / 36
<p>Relatives of a trapped coal mine worker complain about the inability of rescue work at the site of a flooding accident at Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Relatives of a trapped coal mine worker complain about the inability of rescue work at the site of a flooding accident at Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 1, 2010....more

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Relatives of a trapped coal mine worker complain about the inability of rescue work at the site of a flooding accident at Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
22 / 36
<p>Rescuers work at the site of a flooding accident at Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across Xiangning county and Hejin city, Shanxi province March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Rescuers work at the site of a flooding accident at Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across Xiangning county and Hejin city, Shanxi province March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Rescuers work at the site of a flooding accident at Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across Xiangning county and Hejin city, Shanxi province March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
23 / 36
<p>A miner works at an underground coal mine in Changzhi, Shanxi province November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A miner works at an underground coal mine in Changzhi, Shanxi province November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A miner works at an underground coal mine in Changzhi, Shanxi province November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
24 / 36
<p>Miners take a bath after finishing their shifts at a coal mine in Changzhi, Shanxi province November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Miners take a bath after finishing their shifts at a coal mine in Changzhi, Shanxi province November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Miners take a bath after finishing their shifts at a coal mine in Changzhi, Shanxi province November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
25 / 36
<p>Relatives of miners who were killed in a gas explosion cry at a crematory in Hegang, Heilongjiang Province November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

Relatives of miners who were killed in a gas explosion cry at a crematory in Hegang, Heilongjiang Province November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Relatives of miners who were killed in a gas explosion cry at a crematory in Hegang, Heilongjiang Province November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
26 / 36
<p>Rescuers prepare to enter the Xinxing coal mine to search for survivors following a gas explosion at the mine in Hegang, Heilongjiang Province November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

Rescuers prepare to enter the Xinxing coal mine to search for survivors following a gas explosion at the mine in Hegang, Heilongjiang Province November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Rescuers prepare to enter the Xinxing coal mine to search for survivors following a gas explosion at the mine in Hegang, Heilongjiang Province November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
27 / 36
<p>An injured miner receives medical treatment at a hospital near the Xinxing coal mine following a gas explosion at the mine in Hegang, Heilongjiang province, November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An injured miner receives medical treatment at a hospital near the Xinxing coal mine following a gas explosion at the mine in Hegang, Heilongjiang province, November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

An injured miner receives medical treatment at a hospital near the Xinxing coal mine following a gas explosion at the mine in Hegang, Heilongjiang province, November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
28 / 36
<p>A farmer rests in her corn field near a coking factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A farmer rests in her corn field near a coking factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A farmer rests in her corn field near a coking factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
29 / 36
<p>A worker walks along a railway track at a coking factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A worker walks along a railway track at a coking factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A worker walks along a railway track at a coking factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
30 / 36
<p>A miner works at a coal mine in Changzhi, Shanxi province February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A miner works at a coal mine in Changzhi, Shanxi province February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A miner works at a coal mine in Changzhi, Shanxi province February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
31 / 36
<p>The hand of a victim is seen at a temporary collection area near Tunlan mine in Gujiao City, Shanxi Province February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

The hand of a victim is seen at a temporary collection area near Tunlan mine in Gujiao City, Shanxi Province February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

The hand of a victim is seen at a temporary collection area near Tunlan mine in Gujiao City, Shanxi Province February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
32 / 36
<p>Relatives mourn a victim at Tunlan mine in Gujiao City, Shanxi Province February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Relatives mourn a victim at Tunlan mine in Gujiao City, Shanxi Province February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Relatives mourn a victim at Tunlan mine in Gujiao City, Shanxi Province February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
33 / 36
<p>A child searches for usable coal at a cinder dump site in Changzhi, Shanxi province July 1, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A child searches for usable coal at a cinder dump site in Changzhi, Shanxi province July 1, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A child searches for usable coal at a cinder dump site in Changzhi, Shanxi province July 1, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
34 / 36
<p>A Chinese national flag flutters outside a coking plant in Changzhi, Shanxi province May 29, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A Chinese national flag flutters outside a coking plant in Changzhi, Shanxi province May 29, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A Chinese national flag flutters outside a coking plant in Changzhi, Shanxi province May 29, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
35 / 36
<p>Miners work underground in the Sima coal mine near the city of Changzhi, China's west Shanxi province, May 9, 2006. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Miners work underground in the Sima coal mine near the city of Changzhi, China's west Shanxi province, May 9, 2006. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Miners work underground in the Sima coal mine near the city of Changzhi, China's west Shanxi province, May 9, 2006. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Who has nukes?

Who has nukes?

Next Slideshows

Who has nukes?

Who has nukes?

The countries in the world's nuclear club.

20 Jun 2013
How Obama gets around

How Obama gets around

The logistics behind President Obama.

25 Sep 2012
Siberia's air 911

Siberia's air 911

For thousands of people in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region, air evacuation is the only way they can get emergency medical treatment.

25 Sep 2012
Autumn in Kashmir

Autumn in Kashmir

A look at life in the picturesque state of Kashmir in autumn.

25 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast