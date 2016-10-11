Edition:
China's food factories

Newly harvested red chili are spread out to dry in the sun in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, October 11, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A woman walks in a yard where tea leaves are dried at a tea company in Dening, Fujian Province, China, April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Employees check and place tofu to dry at a yard of a workshop in Qinguangdao, Hebei Province, China, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Employees work at a vinegar and soy sauce mill in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, China, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A man makes traditional candy "Matang" in preparation for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Yuqing County, Zunyi, Guizhou province, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Employees work at a food processing factory in Yichang, Hubei province, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A view shows newly harvested red chili being spread out to dry in the sun in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
A woman works at a conveyor belt carrying eggs to packaging at Deqingyuan ecological farm on the outskirts of Beijing, China, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Employees work at a production line at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
A farmer dries newly harvested corn cobs near her field in Zhuliang village of Qingzhou, Shandong province, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily/Files

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
A boy rides a bicycle in between homemade rice noodles in Changting county, Fujian province, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2013
Employees prepare slaughtered pigs along a production line at a factory of Shuanghui (Shineway) Group in Luohe, Henan province, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 22, 2014
Over ten thousand pieces of shark fins are dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2013
An employee makes stuffed steamed buns at a food factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2014
A saleswoman holds salted dried ducks as she walks in between shelves outside a store in Pengzhou, Sichuan province, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A worker places ginseng on a shelf at a ginseng processing factory in Baishan, Jilin province, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Employees work inside a milk factory in Beijing, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2013
An employee works at the production line of an edible oil company in Sanhe, Hebei April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2011
Freshly-baked Oreo cookies pass along a conveyor belt at a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2012
Labourers work in a paddy field on top of a wine factory, Liujiang county, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2013
Freshly baked mooncakes pass along a conveyor belt at a factory in Shanghai September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2013
Employees peel shrimps along a production line at a seafood factory in Rizhao, Shandong province March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2011
Workers use their feet to spread freshly harvested coffee beans to dry at Fushan Coffee Plantation in Chengmai county, Hainan province December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Saturday, December 04, 2010
A worker carries and inspects lettuce plants growing under artificial lights and in a liquid solution at China's first computer-controlled greenhouse seedling factory located on the outskirts of Beijing August 27, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, August 27, 2010
Workers hang dried fish onto poles at a processing facility on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2012
