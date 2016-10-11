China's food factories
Newly harvested red chili are spread out to dry in the sun in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, October 11, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A woman walks in a yard where tea leaves are dried at a tea company in Dening, Fujian Province, China, April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Employees check and place tofu to dry at a yard of a workshop in Qinguangdao, Hebei Province, China, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Employees work at a vinegar and soy sauce mill in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, China, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
A man makes traditional candy "Matang" in preparation for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Yuqing County, Zunyi, Guizhou province, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
Employees work at a food processing factory in Yichang, Hubei province, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows newly harvested red chili being spread out to dry in the sun in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman works at a conveyor belt carrying eggs to packaging at Deqingyuan ecological farm on the outskirts of Beijing, China, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Employees work at a production line at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A farmer dries newly harvested corn cobs near her field in Zhuliang village of Qingzhou, Shandong province, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily/Files
A boy rides a bicycle in between homemade rice noodles in Changting county, Fujian province, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Employees prepare slaughtered pigs along a production line at a factory of Shuanghui (Shineway) Group in Luohe, Henan province, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Over ten thousand pieces of shark fins are dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An employee makes stuffed steamed buns at a food factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A saleswoman holds salted dried ducks as she walks in between shelves outside a store in Pengzhou, Sichuan province, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker places ginseng on a shelf at a ginseng processing factory in Baishan, Jilin province, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Employees work inside a milk factory in Beijing, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An employee works at the production line of an edible oil company in Sanhe, Hebei April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Freshly-baked Oreo cookies pass along a conveyor belt at a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Labourers work in a paddy field on top of a wine factory, Liujiang county, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Freshly baked mooncakes pass along a conveyor belt at a factory in Shanghai September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Employees peel shrimps along a production line at a seafood factory in Rizhao, Shandong province March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers use their feet to spread freshly harvested coffee beans to dry at Fushan Coffee Plantation in Chengmai county, Hainan province December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A worker carries and inspects lettuce plants growing under artificial lights and in a liquid solution at China's first computer-controlled greenhouse seedling factory located on the outskirts of Beijing August 27, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
Workers hang dried fish onto poles at a processing facility on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang
