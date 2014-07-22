Edition:
China's food factories

Employees work at a production line prior to a seizure of meat products suspected of being beyond their expiration date, conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An employee works at a production line prior to a seizure conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees stand during a seizure conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees work inside a milk factory in Beijing, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Laborers work in a paddy field on top of a wine factory, Liujiang county, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees work inside a beer factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Over ten thousand pieces of shark fins are dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Molds of Oreo cookies are seen in a laboratory of a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Freshly baked Oreo cookies pass along a conveyor belt at a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

An employee cuts slaughtered pigs on a production line at a pork processing factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province July 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sheng Li

An employee works at a production line at the Coca Cola plant in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, July 29, 2008. REUTERS/Sean Yong

A laborer carries a crock used to store yellow rice wine at a wine factory in Xitang in the ancient town of Jiaxing, Zhejiang province April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Freshly-baked mooncakes pass along a conveyor belt at a factory for the traditional lotus seed-stuffed dessert in Shanghai September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

An employee makes stuffed steamed buns at a food factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker arranges slaughtered pigs at a pork-processing factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province, May 11, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker carries and inspects lettuce plants growing under artificial lights and in a liquid solution at China's first computer-controlled greenhouse seedling factory located on the outskirts of Beijing August 27, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

An employee works at the production line of an edible oil company in Sanhe, Hebei April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees peel shrimp along a production line at a seafood factory in Rizhao, Shandong province March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A laborer works on the production line of a dairy factory in Hefei, Anhui province September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

People work at a production line of an instant noodles factory of the Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village, Luohe city, Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

