Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 15, 2015 | 12:56am IST

China's fur trade

A worker holds the head of a fox while killing it with electricity for its fur at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. There are over 60 households in the village still raising foxes, raccoon dogs and other animals for the fur trade. China is the world's largest fur producer and exporter, according to state media. REUTERS/William Hong

A worker holds the head of a fox while killing it with electricity for its fur at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. There are over 60 households in the village still raising foxes, raccoon dogs and other...more

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
A worker holds the head of a fox while killing it with electricity for its fur at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. There are over 60 households in the village still raising foxes, raccoon dogs and other animals for the fur trade. China is the world's largest fur producer and exporter, according to state media. REUTERS/William Hong
Close
1 / 15
A worker is covered by pieces of fur as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker is covered by pieces of fur as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2013
A worker is covered by pieces of fur as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 15
Vendors play cards next to bundles of fox fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Vendors play cards next to bundles of fox fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2013
Vendors play cards next to bundles of fox fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 15
A buyer looks at the fur of farmed fox at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. Hundreds of domestic and foreign fur product companies take part in the fair. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A buyer looks at the fur of farmed fox at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. Hundreds of domestic and foreign fur product companies take part in the fair. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A buyer looks at the fur of farmed fox at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. Hundreds of domestic and foreign fur product companies take part in the fair. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
4 / 15
A worker throws a fox after electrocuting it into a yard to have its fur peeled off, at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

A worker throws a fox after electrocuting it into a yard to have its fur peeled off, at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
A worker throws a fox after electrocuting it into a yard to have its fur peeled off, at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong
Close
5 / 15
A tricycle rides over fur of raccoon dogs at a fur market in Chongfu county, Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A tricycle rides over fur of raccoon dogs at a fur market in Chongfu county, Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A tricycle rides over fur of raccoon dogs at a fur market in Chongfu county, Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 15
A worker sleeps among fox fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong

A worker sleeps among fox fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
A worker sleeps among fox fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong
Close
7 / 15
Customs officers check wolf skins at the Customs Inspection Center in Beijing Capital International Airport, August 8, 2013. A trading firm in Beijing is suspected of smuggling a total of 645 pieces of wolf skins from Greece. REUTERS/Stringer

Customs officers check wolf skins at the Customs Inspection Center in Beijing Capital International Airport, August 8, 2013. A trading firm in Beijing is suspected of smuggling a total of 645 pieces of wolf skins from Greece. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2013
Customs officers check wolf skins at the Customs Inspection Center in Beijing Capital International Airport, August 8, 2013. A trading firm in Beijing is suspected of smuggling a total of 645 pieces of wolf skins from Greece. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 15
A worker (R) looks back as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker (R) looks back as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2013
A worker (R) looks back as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 15
A woman tries on a fur cape at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A woman tries on a fur cape at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A woman tries on a fur cape at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
10 / 15
A worker carries wooden planks with raccoon dog fur to dry at a private fur workshop in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker carries wooden planks with raccoon dog fur to dry at a private fur workshop in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2013
A worker carries wooden planks with raccoon dog fur to dry at a private fur workshop in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 15
A buyer sit next to the fur of farmed fox on display at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A buyer sit next to the fur of farmed fox on display at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A buyer sit next to the fur of farmed fox on display at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
12 / 15
A worker hangs bundles of mink fur inside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker hangs bundles of mink fur inside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2013
A worker hangs bundles of mink fur inside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 15
A polar fox is seen in its cage at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

A polar fox is seen in its cage at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
A polar fox is seen in its cage at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong
Close
14 / 15
Fur hats are seen on display at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Fur hats are seen on display at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Fur hats are seen on display at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Saudi women

Saudi women

Next Slideshows

Saudi women

Saudi women

Saudi Arabians voted 17 women into public office in municipal elections in the conservative Islamic kingdom, the first to allow female participation.

14 Dec 2015
Funerals for San Bernardino victims

Funerals for San Bernardino victims

Memorial services are held for San Bernardino shooting victims.

14 Dec 2015
At night in Aleppo

At night in Aleppo

Damaged architecture seen at night in Aleppo.

14 Dec 2015
The Le Pen Front

The Le Pen Front

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Front did not win any region in French elections, in a setback to her hopes of being a serious presidential contender in...

14 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast