Pictures | Thu Mar 2, 2017

China's knock-off landmarks

A look alike of London's Tower Bridge is seen in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A look alike of London's Tower Bridge is seen in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A look alike of London's Tower Bridge is seen in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily

Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily
People walk out of a replica of the Parthenon at a theme park in Lanzhou, Gansu Province. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk out of a replica of the Parthenon at a theme park in Lanzhou, Gansu Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
People walk out of a replica of the Parthenon at a theme park in Lanzhou, Gansu Province. REUTERS/Stringer
A construction worker walks with a ladder in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A construction worker walks with a ladder in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2012
A construction worker walks with a ladder in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Residents ride a bicycle past a replica of the Eiffel Tower built next to a residential complex in Yantai, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents ride a bicycle past a replica of the Eiffel Tower built next to a residential complex in Yantai, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Residents ride a bicycle past a replica of the Eiffel Tower built next to a residential complex in Yantai, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
A replica of the Roman Colosseum in Macau. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

A replica of the Roman Colosseum in Macau. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
A replica of the Roman Colosseum in Macau. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
A visitor takes photographs of a replica of the White House at Beijing World Park. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

A visitor takes photographs of a replica of the White House at Beijing World Park. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Reuters / Friday, July 25, 2008
A visitor takes photographs of a replica of the White House at Beijing World Park. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
A canal flows through the center of the Florentia Village, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin. The shopping center, which covers an area of some 200,000 square meters, was constructed on a former corn field at an estimated cost of $220 million and copies old Italian-style architecture with Florentine arcades, a grand canal, bridges, and a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum. REUTERS/David Gray

A canal flows through the center of the Florentia Village, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin. The shopping center, which covers an area of some 200,000 square meters, was constructed on a former corn field at an estimated cost of $220...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2012
A canal flows through the center of the Florentia Village, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin. The shopping center, which covers an area of some 200,000 square meters, was constructed on a former corn field at an estimated cost of $220 million and copies old Italian-style architecture with Florentine arcades, a grand canal, bridges, and a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum. REUTERS/David Gray
A Chinese worker walks past a replica of the leaning Tower of Pisa in Shanghai. REUTERS/China

A Chinese worker walks past a replica of the leaning Tower of Pisa in Shanghai. REUTERS/China

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A Chinese worker walks past a replica of the leaning Tower of Pisa in Shanghai. REUTERS/China
Visitors to Beijing's World Park walk across a replica of the Sydney Harbour Bridge situated next a replica of the Sydney Opera House in Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray

Visitors to Beijing's World Park walk across a replica of the Sydney Harbour Bridge situated next a replica of the Sydney Opera House in Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2008
Visitors to Beijing's World Park walk across a replica of the Sydney Harbour Bridge situated next a replica of the Sydney Opera House in Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray
A visitor takes a photograph of a carved structure, a replica of the Karnak Temple in Egypt, at the abandoned Wanguo park in Wuhan, Hubei province. The park was abandoned during the course of construction, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

A visitor takes a photograph of a carved structure, a replica of the Karnak Temple in Egypt, at the abandoned Wanguo park in Wuhan, Hubei province. The park was abandoned during the course of construction, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2013
A visitor takes a photograph of a carved structure, a replica of the Karnak Temple in Egypt, at the abandoned Wanguo park in Wuhan, Hubei province. The park was abandoned during the course of construction, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A government building housing several departments including the Mentougou Weather Bureau in Beijing. Local residents say the building resembles Moscow's Kremlin. REUTERS/Stringer

A government building housing several departments including the Mentougou Weather Bureau in Beijing. Local residents say the building resembles Moscow's Kremlin. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2013
A government building housing several departments including the Mentougou Weather Bureau in Beijing. Local residents say the building resembles Moscow's Kremlin. REUTERS/Stringer
A cleaner works in front of a building that makes up the luxurious Chateau Laffitte Hotel, an imitation of the 1650 Ch�teau Maisons-Laffitte by the French architect Francois Mansart, located on the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray

A cleaner works in front of a building that makes up the luxurious Chateau Laffitte Hotel, an imitation of the 1650 Château Maisons-Laffitte by the French architect Francois Mansart, located on the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, August 20, 2010
A cleaner works in front of a building that makes up the luxurious Chateau Laffitte Hotel, an imitation of the 1650 Ch�teau Maisons-Laffitte by the French architect Francois Mansart, located on the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray
A property sales center made as a replica of the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum, in Chongqing Municipality. REUTERS/Stringer

A property sales center made as a replica of the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum, in Chongqing Municipality. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A property sales center made as a replica of the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum, in Chongqing Municipality. REUTERS/Stringer
Replicas of the Moai statues on Easter Island, at a business district in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Replicas of the Moai statues on Easter Island, at a business district in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2013
Replicas of the Moai statues on Easter Island, at a business district in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build this controversial site and hopes to attract both tourists and property investors alike, according to local newspaper reports. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build...more

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2012
Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build this controversial site and hopes to attract both tourists and property investors alike, according to local newspaper reports. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
