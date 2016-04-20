Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 21, 2016 | 3:40am IST

China's knock-off wonders

A replica of the Sphinx statue which is partly made of cereals is seen during an exhibition in Shouguang, Shandong Province, China, April 20, 2016. Stringer/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A dog is seen in front of the head of a Sphinx replica, removed from its body, at a theme park which is also a location for the production of movies, television shows and animation shows, on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A property sales center is made as a replica of the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum, in Chongqing Municipality, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A Chinese worker walks past a replica of the leaning Tower of Pisa in Shanghai September 8, 2004. REUTERS/China

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A farmer carrying a rake walks down a dirt road past a replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province August 1, 2013. Tianducheng, developed by Zhejiang Guangsha Co. Ltd., started construction in 2007 and was known as a knockoff of Paris with a scaled replica of the Eiffel Tower standing at 108 meters (354 ft) and Parisian houses. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2013
A full-scale replica of the Sphinx, part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 12, 2014
A motorcyclist rides past a 10-metre-high miniature replica of the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris, in Jiangyan, Jiangsu province, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
Replicas of the Moai statues on Easter Island, at a business district in Beijing, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2013
Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build this controversial site and hopes to attract both tourists and property investors alike, according to local newspaper reports. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2012
An aerial view shows a replica of the Eiffel Tower (C) and residential buildings at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A visitor takes photographs of a replica of the White House at Beijing World Park, one of the three designated "protest parks" in Beijing July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Reuters / Friday, July 25, 2008
A newly-built government building housing several departments including the Mentougou Weather Bureau is seen in Mentougou district of Beijing, December 22, 2013. Local residents said the new building resembles Moscow's Kremlin. According to a public bid-winning notice online, the total investment of the building was 9.34 million yuan (1.54 million USD), local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2013
A visitor takes a photograph of a carved structure, which is a replica of the Karnak Temple in Egypt, at the abandoned Wanguo park in Wuhan, Hubei province March 12, 2013. The park was abandoned during the course of construction 14 years ago, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2013
Visitors to Beijing's World Park walk across a replica of the Sydney Harbour Bridge situated next a replica of the Sydney Opera House in Beijing July 16, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2008
A construction worker walks with a ladder in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2012
A cleaner works in front of a building that makes up the luxurious Chateau Laffitte Hotel, an imitation of the 1650 Ch�teau Maisons-Laffitte by the French architect Francois Mansart, located on the outskirts of Beijing, August 20, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, August 20, 2010
A canal flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. The shopping center, which covers an area of some 200,000 square meters, was constructed on a former corn field at an estimated cost of $220 million and copies old Italian-style architecture with Florentine arcades, a grand canal, bridges, and a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2012
A replica of the Roman Colosseum in Macau, October 19, 2005. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
