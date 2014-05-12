Edition:
India

China's knockoff world wonders

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A full-scale replica of the Sphinx, part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A full-scale replica of the Sphinx, part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 15
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A farmer tills the field near a replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng housing development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lang Lang

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A farmer tills the field near a replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng housing development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lang Lang

Close
2 / 15
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A boy cries near a replica of the U.S. Capitol building at Beijing World Park, July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A boy cries near a replica of the U.S. Capitol building at Beijing World Park, July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Close
3 / 15
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A replica of the Roman Colosseum in Macau, October 19, 2005. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A replica of the Roman Colosseum in Macau, October 19, 2005. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Close
4 / 15
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A 1:4 scale replica of The Leaning Tower of Pisa in Shanghai, September 7, 2004. REUTERS/China Photos

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A 1:4 scale replica of The Leaning Tower of Pisa in Shanghai, September 7, 2004. REUTERS/China Photos

Close
5 / 15
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A replica of the Sydney Harbour Bridge next a replica of the Sydney Opera House in Beijing, July 16, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A replica of the Sydney Harbour Bridge next a replica of the Sydney Opera House in Beijing, July 16, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
6 / 15
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Replicas of the Moai statues on Easter Island, at a business district in Beijing, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Replicas of the Moai statues on Easter Island, at a business district in Beijing, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
7 / 15
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A canal flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. The shopping center, which covers an area of some 200,000 square meters, was constructed on a former corn field at an estimated cost of $220 million and copies old Italian-style architecture with Florentine arcades, a grand canal, bridges, and a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum....more

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A canal flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. The shopping center, which covers an area of some 200,000 square meters, was constructed on a former corn field at an estimated cost of $220 million and copies old Italian-style architecture with Florentine arcades, a grand canal, bridges, and a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
8 / 15
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A visitor takes photographs of a replica of the White House in Beijing, July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A visitor takes photographs of a replica of the White House in Beijing, July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Close
9 / 15
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A car drives on a roundabout with a windmill in the middle in "Holland Village" in Shenyang, September 8, 2007. "Holland Village" imitates Holland's architectural style and cost $929 million to build. The village consists of residential housing, gardens and tourist attractions. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A car drives on a roundabout with a windmill in the middle in "Holland Village" in Shenyang, September 8, 2007. "Holland Village" imitates Holland's architectural style and cost $929 million to build. The village consists of residential housing, gardens and tourist attractions. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 15
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build the site and hopes to attract both tourists and property investors alike. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build the site and hopes to attract both tourists and property investors alike. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
11 / 15
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A visitor takes a photograph of a replica of the Karnak Temple in Egypt, at the abandoned Wanguo park in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A visitor takes a photograph of a replica of the Karnak Temple in Egypt, at the abandoned Wanguo park in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 15
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A family walks in the Chinese replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A family walks in the Chinese replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
13 / 15
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A cleaner works in front of a building that makes up the luxurious Chateau Laffitte Hotel, an imitation of the 1650 Château Maisons-Laffitte by the French architect Francois Mansart, located on the outskirts of Beijing, August 20, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A cleaner works in front of a building that makes up the luxurious Chateau Laffitte Hotel, an imitation of the 1650 Château Maisons-Laffitte by the French architect Francois Mansart, located on the outskirts of Beijing, August 20, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
14 / 15
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Workers unload flower pots near a replica of the Arc de Triomphe in Beijing, July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Workers unload flower pots near a replica of the Arc de Triomphe in Beijing, July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Close
15 / 15

China's knockoff world wonders

China's knockoff world wonders Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Washington Monument reopens

Washington Monument reopens
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's choice

All Collections

Editor's choice

8:30am IST

Paris Haute Couture

All Collections

Paris Haute Couture

7:30am IST

Brazil's prisons on edge

All Collections

Brazil's prisons on edge

4:20am IST

Tornados ravage Georgia

All Collections

Tornados ravage Georgia

2:45am IST

Wildfires raging in Chile

All Collections

Wildfires raging in Chile

2:05am IST

Best of the Australian Open

All Collections

Best of the Australian Open

1:35am IST

What Islamic State left behind

All Collections

What Islamic State left behind

1:00am IST

On the frontlines of Mosul

All Collections

On the frontlines of Mosul

Monday, January 23, 2017

View More Slideshows »