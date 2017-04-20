China's mega statues

A giant statue of U.S. actress Marilyn Monroe is seen at the dump site of a garbage collecting company in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region June 18, 2014. The eight-meter-tall stainless steel statue, which weighs about eight tonnes, was made...more

A giant statue of U.S. actress Marilyn Monroe is seen at the dump site of a garbage collecting company in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region June 18, 2014. The eight-meter-tall stainless steel statue, which weighs about eight tonnes, was made by several Chinese artists for over two years, based on the famous scene from her movie "The Seven Year Itch". The statue was transported to the garbage collecting company early this week for unknown reasons after being showed outside a business center in the city for only 6 months, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Close