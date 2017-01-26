Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jan 26, 2017 | 11:05pm IST

China's megacity symmetry

Shanghai's financial district, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Hangzhou's business district, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Beijing's business district, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2012
Zhangjiajie's world's largest transparent-domed bar with a lotus-shaped retractable dome, 2016. China Stringer Network/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Guangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2014
Nanjing, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Wuhan, 2016. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Shenyang, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Liuzhou after being flooded, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Chongqing Municipality, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Zhengzhou, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Hangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Yujiapu financial centre in Tianjin, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Junction of Yangtze River and Jialing River in Chongqing, China, 2016. REUTERS/Sue-Ling Wong

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Rizhao, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Shanghai's financial district of Pudong seen from the top of the Shanghai Tower, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
China Central Television tower (C) is pictured at the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
Shanghai pictured from the Shanghai World Financial Center building in Lujiazui, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2010
