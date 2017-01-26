China's megacity symmetry
Shanghai's financial district, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Hangzhou's business district, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Beijing's business district, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Zhangjiajie's world's largest transparent-domed bar with a lotus-shaped retractable dome, 2016. China Stringer Network/via REUTERS
Guangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
Nanjing, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Wuhan, 2016. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Shenyang, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Liuzhou after being flooded, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Chongqing Municipality, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Zhengzhou, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Hangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Yujiapu financial centre in Tianjin, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Junction of Yangtze River and Jialing River in Chongqing, China, 2016. REUTERS/Sue-Ling Wong
Rizhao, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Shanghai's financial district of Pudong seen from the top of the Shanghai Tower, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
China Central Television tower (C) is pictured at the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Shanghai pictured from the Shanghai World Financial Center building in Lujiazui, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
