Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 22, 2013 | 12:15am IST

China's nail houses

<p>A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, 2012. An elderly couple refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They said that compensation offered is not enough to cover rebuilding costs, according to local media. Their house is the only building left standing on a road which is paved through their village. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, 2012. An elderly couple refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They said that compensation offered is not enough...more

Friday, November 22, 2013

A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, 2012. An elderly couple refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They said that compensation offered is not enough to cover rebuilding costs, according to local media. Their house is the only building left standing on a road which is paved through their village. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
1 / 15
<p>Cao Mingyun, daughter of 75-year-old Cao Wenxia, the owner of a nail house, talks to journalist in front of their house in Hefei, Anhui province January 29, 2010. Cao's family refuse to move due to unsatisfied compensation for their house, the last house in the area, which is about to be demolished to make way for a new commercial project. Chinese whose homes are tagged for redevelopment should be paid market value and can sue over disputes before any demolition, the government said on Friday, as it tries to ease persistent public anger at forced relocations. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Cao Mingyun, daughter of 75-year-old Cao Wenxia, the owner of a nail house, talks to journalist in front of their house in Hefei, Anhui province January 29, 2010. Cao's family refuse to move due to unsatisfied compensation for their house, the last...more

Friday, November 22, 2013

Cao Mingyun, daughter of 75-year-old Cao Wenxia, the owner of a nail house, talks to journalist in front of their house in Hefei, Anhui province January 29, 2010. Cao's family refuse to move due to unsatisfied compensation for their house, the last house in the area, which is about to be demolished to make way for a new commercial project. Chinese whose homes are tagged for redevelopment should be paid market value and can sue over disputes before any demolition, the government said on Friday, as it tries to ease persistent public anger at forced relocations. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 15
<p>A view shows a partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Hefei, Anhui province, February 2, 2010. The owner of the house attempted to seek more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their house, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A view shows a partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Hefei, Anhui province, February 2, 2010. The owner of the house attempted to seek more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their...more

Friday, November 22, 2013

A view shows a partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Hefei, Anhui province, February 2, 2010. The owner of the house attempted to seek more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their house, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 15
<p>Cao Wenxia (L), the owner of a nail house, lights firecrackers to celebrate Chinese New Year near an excavator used for demolishing buildings near his house in Hefei, Anhui province, February 13, 2010. Cao's family refuses to move due to unsatisfactory compensation for their house, the last house in the area, which is about to be demolished to make way for a new commercial project. Chinese whose homes are tagged for redevelopment should be paid market value and can sue over disputes before any demolition, the government said last month, as it tries to ease persistent public anger at forced relocations. PREUTERS/Stringer</p>

Cao Wenxia (L), the owner of a nail house, lights firecrackers to celebrate Chinese New Year near an excavator used for demolishing buildings near his house in Hefei, Anhui province, February 13, 2010. Cao's family refuses to move due to...more

Friday, November 22, 2013

Cao Wenxia (L), the owner of a nail house, lights firecrackers to celebrate Chinese New Year near an excavator used for demolishing buildings near his house in Hefei, Anhui province, February 13, 2010. Cao's family refuses to move due to unsatisfactory compensation for their house, the last house in the area, which is about to be demolished to make way for a new commercial project. Chinese whose homes are tagged for redevelopment should be paid market value and can sue over disputes before any demolition, the government said last month, as it tries to ease persistent public anger at forced relocations. PREUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 15
<p>Cao Xiaoming walks past the slogan that reads "residents inside, no demolition" on the wall of his partially-demolished nail house, the last house in the area, in Hefei, Anhui Province, February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Cao Xiaoming walks past the slogan that reads "residents inside, no demolition" on the wall of his partially-demolished nail house, the last house in the area, in Hefei, Anhui Province, February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

Cao Xiaoming walks past the slogan that reads "residents inside, no demolition" on the wall of his partially-demolished nail house, the last house in the area, in Hefei, Anhui Province, February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 15
<p>A nail house, the last house in this area, stands in the center of a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Chongqing Municipality February 4, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A nail house, the last house in this area, stands in the center of a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Chongqing Municipality February 4, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, November 22, 2013

A nail house, the last house in this area, stands in the center of a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Chongqing Municipality February 4, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
6 / 15
<p>A local resident smokes near a 3,000 square meter "nail house", the last building in the area, at a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A local resident smokes near a 3,000 square meter "nail house", the last building in the area, at a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

A local resident smokes near a 3,000 square meter "nail house", the last building in the area, at a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 15
<p>Owner Zhao Xing, 58, collects water near his partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Kunming, Yunnan province October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Owner Zhao Xing, 58, collects water near his partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Kunming, Yunnan province October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

Owner Zhao Xing, 58, collects water near his partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Kunming, Yunnan province October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 15
<p>A "nail house", the last house in the area, is pictured at a construction site which will be developed into a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province January 3, 2008. The banner reads "strongly requesting the government to punish the developer who demolished my house, give back my home". REUTERS/Jianan Yu</p>

A "nail house", the last house in the area, is pictured at a construction site which will be developed into a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province January 3, 2008. The banner reads "strongly requesting the government to punish the developer...more

Friday, November 22, 2013

A "nail house", the last house in the area, is pictured at a construction site which will be developed into a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province January 3, 2008. The banner reads "strongly requesting the government to punish the developer who demolished my house, give back my home". REUTERS/Jianan Yu

Close
9 / 15
<p>Cao Wenxia, 75, the owner of a nail house, walks out of his house in Hefei, Anhui province January 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Cao Wenxia, 75, the owner of a nail house, walks out of his house in Hefei, Anhui province January 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

Cao Wenxia, 75, the owner of a nail house, walks out of his house in Hefei, Anhui province January 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 15
<p>Zheng Meiju walks towards her partially demolished nail house (back) in Rui'an, Zhejiang province July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Zheng Meiju walks towards her partially demolished nail house (back) in Rui'an, Zhejiang province July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

Zheng Meiju walks towards her partially demolished nail house (back) in Rui'an, Zhejiang province July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 15
<p>A laborer dismantles a "nail house", the last house in this area, in the centre of a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Hefei, east China's Anhui province, November 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jianan Yu</p>

A laborer dismantles a "nail house", the last house in this area, in the centre of a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Hefei, east China's Anhui province, November 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

Friday, November 22, 2013

A laborer dismantles a "nail house", the last house in this area, in the centre of a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Hefei, east China's Anhui province, November 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

Close
12 / 15
<p>A woman walks past a nail house, the last house in this area, on the outskirts of Nanjing, Jiangsu province October 31, 2008. REUTERS/Sean Yong</p>

A woman walks past a nail house, the last house in this area, on the outskirts of Nanjing, Jiangsu province October 31, 2008. REUTERS/Sean Yong

Friday, November 22, 2013

A woman walks past a nail house, the last house in this area, on the outskirts of Nanjing, Jiangsu province October 31, 2008. REUTERS/Sean Yong

Close
13 / 15
<p>A "nail house", the last building in the area, is seen at a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province December 19, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A "nail house", the last building in the area, is seen at a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province December 19, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

A "nail house", the last building in the area, is seen at a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province December 19, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 15
<p>A combination photo shows the demolition of a "nail house" in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, January 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joe Tan</p>

A combination photo shows the demolition of a "nail house" in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, January 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joe Tan

Friday, November 22, 2013

A combination photo shows the demolition of a "nail house" in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, January 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joe Tan

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Long road back from Afghanistan

Long road back from Afghanistan

Next Slideshows

Long road back from Afghanistan

Long road back from Afghanistan

U.S. soldier Matt Krumwiede has undergone around 40 surgeries since losing his legs in Afghanistan.

21 Nov 2013
Fishing with fridges after the typhoon

Fishing with fridges after the typhoon

After losing their boats and houses in Typhoon Haiyan, fishermen of one Philippine village came up with the idea of fishing from boats made of abandoned...

21 Nov 2013
Super typhoon slams Philippines

Super typhoon slams Philippines

Images from the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan.

20 Nov 2013
Fighting in Aleppo

Fighting in Aleppo

Recent images from the frontlines of the Syrian city.

20 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures