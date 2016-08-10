Edition:
Pictures | Thu Aug 11, 2016 | 12:00am IST

China's next generation Olympic swimmers

Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school aquatic center, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Sun Yang and Fu Yuanhui also trained, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Rio Olympics: Day 4

Rio Olympics: Day 4

Next Slideshows

Rio Olympics: Day 4

Rio Olympics: Day 4

Highlights from the fourth day of competition at the Rio Games.

10 Aug 2016
Michael Phelps wins his 21st gold medal

Michael Phelps wins his 21st gold medal

Michael Phelps wins his 20th and 21st career gold medals.

10 Aug 2016
USA gymnasts win gold

USA gymnasts win gold

The United States blows away the opposition to capture the Olympic women's team title with a record margin.

10 Aug 2016
Serena eliminated in shock upset

Serena eliminated in shock upset

Serena Williams tumbles out of the Rio Olympics after a shock third round defeat.

10 Aug 2016

