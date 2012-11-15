China's next leader
A portrait of incoming Chinese leader Xi Jinping by Chinese painter Luo Jianhui is displayed in his studio in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A portrait of incoming Chinese leader Xi Jinping by Chinese painter Luo Jianhui is displayed in his studio in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
China's Vice President Xi Jinping walks among Vietnamese women in traditional "ao dai" dresses waving national flags of Vietnam and China, while attending the 12th Vietnam-China Youth Friendship Meeting as part of his visit to Vietnam, at the...more
China's Vice President Xi Jinping walks among Vietnamese women in traditional "ao dai" dresses waving national flags of Vietnam and China, while attending the 12th Vietnam-China Youth Friendship Meeting as part of his visit to Vietnam, at the International Convention Centre in Hanoi, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Na Son Nguyen/Pool
Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping receives flowers from children upon his arrival in Hong Kong, July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent Yu/Pool
Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping receives flowers from children upon his arrival in Hong Kong, July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent Yu/Pool
Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping invites U.S. Vice President Joe Biden to view an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool
Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping invites U.S. Vice President Joe Biden to view an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool
China's Politburo Standing Committee Member Xi Jinping (R) listens to Premier Wen Jiabao's government report during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee more
China's Politburo Standing Committee Member Xi Jinping (R) listens to Premier Wen Jiabao's government report during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee
China's Vice President Xi Jinping poses with dairy farmers James Lynch and his wife Maura (L), after giving Panda dolls to their children Ronan, 8 months, Olive, 3, and James, 5, on the second day of a three day visit to Ireland, at Six Mile Bridge,...more
China's Vice President Xi Jinping poses with dairy farmers James Lynch and his wife Maura (L), after giving Panda dolls to their children Ronan, 8 months, Olive, 3, and James, 5, on the second day of a three day visit to Ireland, at Six Mile Bridge, County Clare, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxwell's/POOL
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter sits with China's Vice President Xi Jinping as they watch a table tennis game between Chinese and U.S. athletes during the 40th Anniversary Celebration of Ping Pong Diplomacy in Beijing, December 8, 2011....more
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter sits with China's Vice President Xi Jinping as they watch a table tennis game between Chinese and U.S. athletes during the 40th Anniversary Celebration of Ping Pong Diplomacy in Beijing, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping waits for the President of the European Council Herman van Rompuy in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing ,May 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping waits for the President of the European Council Herman van Rompuy in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing ,May 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev and Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping attend a ceremony at the Shanghai World Expo site on Russian Pavilion Day in Shanghai, September 28, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev and Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping attend a ceremony at the Shanghai World Expo site on Russian Pavilion Day in Shanghai, September 28, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
Chinese Vice-President Xi Jinping drinks a glass of red wine as he toasts a dinner, also attended by former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, to mark the 40th anniversary of President Richard Nixon's historic visit to China in Beijing, January...more
Chinese Vice-President Xi Jinping drinks a glass of red wine as he toasts a dinner, also attended by former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, to mark the 40th anniversary of President Richard Nixon's historic visit to China in Beijing, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
China's Vice-President Xi Jinping kicks a football during a visit to Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
China's Vice-President Xi Jinping kicks a football during a visit to Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
President Obama shakes hands with China's Vice President Xi Jinping in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama shakes hands with China's Vice President Xi Jinping in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez welcomes China's Vice President Xi Jinping at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez welcomes China's Vice President Xi Jinping at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping poses with Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi at Villa Doria Pamphili a day after a military parade to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the unification of Italy, in Rome, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessia...more
Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping poses with Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi at Villa Doria Pamphili a day after a military parade to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the unification of Italy, in Rome, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
China's Vice President Xi Jinping and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel stand together for photos after shaking hands during their meeting at Chinese Communist Party's Central Party School in Beijing, July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Alexander F. Yuan/Pool more
China's Vice President Xi Jinping and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel stand together for photos after shaking hands during their meeting at Chinese Communist Party's Central Party School in Beijing, July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Alexander F. Yuan/Pool
China's Vice President Xi Jinping talks with area residents in the home of Roger and Sarah Lande in Muscatine, Iowa February 15, 2012. Xi first visited the city in 1985. REUTERS/Kevin E. Schmidt/Pool
China's Vice President Xi Jinping talks with area residents in the home of Roger and Sarah Lande in Muscatine, Iowa February 15, 2012. Xi first visited the city in 1985. REUTERS/Kevin E. Schmidt/Pool
Students watch U.S. Vice President Joe Biden talk during a visit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to a classroom where students are learning Mandarin at the International Studies Learning Center in Los Angeles, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/David...more
Students watch U.S. Vice President Joe Biden talk during a visit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to a classroom where students are learning Mandarin at the International Studies Learning Center in Los Angeles, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping listens to the national anthems during a welcoming ceremony for South Africa's Vice President Kgalema Motlanthe inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/ Feng Li/Pool
Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping listens to the national anthems during a welcoming ceremony for South Africa's Vice President Kgalema Motlanthe inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/ Feng Li/Pool
U.S. Admiral Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shakes hands with China's Vice President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander F. Yuan/Pool
U.S. Admiral Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shakes hands with China's Vice President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander F. Yuan/Pool
China's Vice President Xi Jinping (front row, 2nd R) takes his seat next to former Premier Li Peng (front row, L), Standing Committee of the Political Bureau member He Guoqiang (front row, 2nd L) and top political advisor Jia Qinglin (front row, R)...more
China's Vice President Xi Jinping (front row, 2nd R) takes his seat next to former Premier Li Peng (front row, L), Standing Committee of the Political Bureau member He Guoqiang (front row, 2nd L) and top political advisor Jia Qinglin (front row, R) at the start of the opening ceremony of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
