China's polluted waters

A polluted river is seen in Shanghai, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A polluted river is seen in Shanghai, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man looks at contaminated river in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man looks at contaminated river in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A fish whose tail is stuck in a partially frozen fish farm is seen near an abandoned steel mill of Qingquan Steel Group in Qianying township, Hebei province February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A fish whose tail is stuck in a partially frozen fish farm is seen near an abandoned steel mill of Qingquan Steel Group in Qianying township, Hebei province February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A fisherman wades in Chaohu Lake, covered in blue-green algae, in Chaohu city, Anhui province, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A fisherman wades in Chaohu Lake, covered in blue-green algae, in Chaohu city, Anhui province, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A man drives a boat along a river polluted by leaked fuel, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man drives a boat along a river polluted by leaked fuel, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man points to water and soil which turned red after being contaminated by industrial waste from a closed dye factory, amid heavy rainfall at a mountain in Ruyang county, Henan province, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man points to water and soil which turned red after being contaminated by industrial waste from a closed dye factory, amid heavy rainfall at a mountain in Ruyang county, Henan province, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers clean up dead fish on the banks of the polluted Fuhe river in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers clean up dead fish on the banks of the polluted Fuhe river in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A man stands beside the algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man stands beside the algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Villagers remove reeds covered by algae at the polluted Chaohu Lake, in Hefei, Anhui province, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Villagers remove reeds covered by algae at the polluted Chaohu Lake, in Hefei, Anhui province, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A laborer cleans up oil at the oil spill site near Dalian port, Liaoning province, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

A laborer cleans up oil at the oil spill site near Dalian port, Liaoning province, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

A villager holds two bottles of water, one from a white polluted stream, and the other normal mineral water, in Dongchuan district of Kunming, Yunnan province, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A villager holds two bottles of water, one from a white polluted stream, and the other normal mineral water, in Dongchuan district of Kunming, Yunnan province, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A journalist takes a sample of red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

A journalist takes a sample of red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

A dead fish floats in water filled with blue-green algae at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A dead fish floats in water filled with blue-green algae at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Villagers wash clothes in the garbage-filled Shenling River, in Yuexi county, Anhui province, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

Villagers wash clothes in the garbage-filled Shenling River, in Yuexi county, Anhui province, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

Workers clean up leaked oil after an oil pipeline explosion in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers clean up leaked oil after an oil pipeline explosion in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A child is reflected in a drainage ditch as he jumps over trash at a village which will soon be demolished, on the outskirts of Jiaxing city, Zhejiang province, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

A child is reflected in a drainage ditch as he jumps over trash at a village which will soon be demolished, on the outskirts of Jiaxing city, Zhejiang province, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

A man walks by a pipe discharging waste water into the Yangtze River from a paper mill in Anqing, Anhui province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

A man walks by a pipe discharging waste water into the Yangtze River from a paper mill in Anqing, Anhui province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

A man cups algae-filled water in his hands at the Donghu Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 17, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

A man cups algae-filled water in his hands at the Donghu Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 17, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Fishermen walk through the muddy bottom of a polluted canal collecting fish in central Beijing, October 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Fishermen walk through the muddy bottom of a polluted canal collecting fish in central Beijing, October 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

