Pictures | Thu May 15, 2014 | 8:30pm IST

China's sea burials

<p>People visit the tombstones of deceased relatives during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, at Songhe cemetery on the outskirts of Shanghai April 5, 2014. Faced with an ageing population, soaring property prices and increasingly scarce land, the Chinese government has been trying for years to convince more people to break with tradition and bury loved ones at sea. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A man lays a flower at the tombstone of a deceased relative during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, at Songhe cemetery on the outskirts of Shanghai April 5, 2014. But it has been slow to catch on. Many older Chinese oppose cremation and prefer to be buried beside ancestors, according to tradition, ideally on a verdant hillside with the proper "feng shui". REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>An empty niche is seen at a gravesite during the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, at Songhe cemetery on the outskirts of Shanghai April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A man arrives to catch a bus which will transport people to a sea burial ceremony in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>Shanghai Funeral Services Centre staff push a cart carrying the ashes of deceased people as they prepare for a sea burial ceremony in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A staff member of the Shanghai Funeral Services Centre carries bags containing the ashes of deceased people in preparation for a sea burial ceremony in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A woman sits inside a bus as she travels to attend a sea burial ceremony, to scatter the ashes of a deceased relative, in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A mourner waits for the bus to depart for a sea burial ceremony in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>People board a ferry as they attend a sea burial ceremony, to scatter the ashes of deceased relatives into the ocean, in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A ferry crew member stands during a sea burial ceremony near Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>People attend a sea burial ceremony on a ferry near Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A man sits next to a bag containing the ashes of a deceased relative as he travels on a ferry before a sea burial ceremony in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A ferry transporting people attending a sea burial ceremony makes waves along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A couple travels on a ferry to a sea burial ceremony, to scatter the ashes of a deceased relative into the ocean, in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A woman reacts as she travels on a ferry before a sea burial ceremony in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>People scatter the ashes of deceased relatives into the ocean during sea burial ceremony near Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A woman waits in line to scatter the ashes of a deceased relative into the ocean during a sea burial ceremony near Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A woman attends a sea burial ceremony, to scatter the ashes of a deceased relative into the ocean, in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A man scatters the ashes of his parents and grandmother into the ocean during a sea burial ceremony near Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>A woman reacts after scattering the ashes of a deceased relative into the ocean during a sea burial ceremony near Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>People observe a moment of silence after scattering the ashes of deceased relatives into the ocean during a sea burial ceremony near Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>Flowers float on the ocean's surface after a sea burial ceremony near Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

