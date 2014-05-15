China's sea burials
People visit the tombstones of deceased relatives during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, at Songhe cemetery on the outskirts of Shanghai April 5, 2014. Faced with an ageing population, soaring property prices and increasingly scarce land, the Chinese government has been trying for years to convince more people to break with tradition and bury loved ones at sea.
People visit the tombstones of deceased relatives during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, at Songhe cemetery on the outskirts of Shanghai April 5, 2014. Faced with an ageing population, soaring property prices and increasingly scarce land, the Chinese government has been trying for years to convince more people to break with tradition and bury loved ones at sea. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man lays a flower at the tombstone of a deceased relative during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, at Songhe cemetery on the outskirts of Shanghai April 5, 2014. But it has been slow to catch on. Many older Chinese oppose cremation and prefer to be buried beside ancestors, according to tradition, ideally on a verdant hillside with the proper "feng shui".
A man lays a flower at the tombstone of a deceased relative during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, at Songhe cemetery on the outskirts of Shanghai April 5, 2014. But it has been slow to catch on. Many older Chinese oppose cremation and prefer to be buried beside ancestors, according to tradition, ideally on a verdant hillside with the proper "feng shui". REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An empty niche is seen at a gravesite during the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, at Songhe cemetery on the outskirts of Shanghai April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man arrives to catch a bus which will transport people to a sea burial ceremony in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shanghai Funeral Services Centre staff push a cart carrying the ashes of deceased people as they prepare for a sea burial ceremony in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A staff member of the Shanghai Funeral Services Centre carries bags containing the ashes of deceased people in preparation for a sea burial ceremony in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman sits inside a bus as she travels to attend a sea burial ceremony, to scatter the ashes of a deceased relative, in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A mourner waits for the bus to depart for a sea burial ceremony in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People board a ferry as they attend a sea burial ceremony, to scatter the ashes of deceased relatives into the ocean, in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A ferry crew member stands during a sea burial ceremony near Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People attend a sea burial ceremony on a ferry near Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man sits next to a bag containing the ashes of a deceased relative as he travels on a ferry before a sea burial ceremony in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A ferry transporting people attending a sea burial ceremony makes waves along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple travels on a ferry to a sea burial ceremony, to scatter the ashes of a deceased relative into the ocean, in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman reacts as she travels on a ferry before a sea burial ceremony in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People scatter the ashes of deceased relatives into the ocean during sea burial ceremony near Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman waits in line to scatter the ashes of a deceased relative into the ocean during a sea burial ceremony near Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman attends a sea burial ceremony, to scatter the ashes of a deceased relative into the ocean, in Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man scatters the ashes of his parents and grandmother into the ocean during a sea burial ceremony near Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman reacts after scattering the ashes of a deceased relative into the ocean during a sea burial ceremony near Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People observe a moment of silence after scattering the ashes of deceased relatives into the ocean during a sea burial ceremony near Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Flowers float on the ocean's surface after a sea burial ceremony near Shanghai May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
