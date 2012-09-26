Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 27, 2012 | 12:05am IST

China's self-made man

<p>Sun Jifa raises up his prosthetic forearms as he poses for a picture in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. Chinese farmer Sun, who lost his forearms in a dynamite fishing accident 32 years ago, could not afford to buy prosthesis. He spent two years guiding his two nephews to build him prosthesis from scrap metal, plastic and rubber. Over the years, Sun and his nephews have built about 300 prosthetic limbs for people in need, charging 3000 RMB ($476) each. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Sun Jifa raises up his prosthetic forearms as he poses for a picture in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. Chinese farmer Sun, who lost his forearms in a dynamite fishing accident 32 years ago, could not afford to buy prosthesis. He...more

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Sun Jifa raises up his prosthetic forearms as he poses for a picture in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. Chinese farmer Sun, who lost his forearms in a dynamite fishing accident 32 years ago, could not afford to buy prosthesis. He spent two years guiding his two nephews to build him prosthesis from scrap metal, plastic and rubber. Over the years, Sun and his nephews have built about 300 prosthetic limbs for people in need, charging 3000 RMB ($476) each. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
1 / 16
<p>Sun Jifa works in a corn field in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Sun Jifa works in a corn field in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Sun Jifa works in a corn field in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
2 / 16
<p>Sun Jifa rides down a street in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Sun Jifa rides down a street in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Sun Jifa rides down a street in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
3 / 16
<p>Sun Jifa shaves his face, using his homemade prosthesis, at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Sun Jifa shaves his face, using his homemade prosthesis, at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Sun Jifa shaves his face, using his homemade prosthesis, at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
4 / 16
<p>Sun Jifa pushes a handcart as he works to build his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Sun Jifa pushes a handcart as he works to build his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Sun Jifa pushes a handcart as he works to build his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
5 / 16
<p>Sun Jifa uses a spoon with his homemade prosthesis at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Sun Jifa uses a spoon with his homemade prosthesis at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Sun Jifa uses a spoon with his homemade prosthesis at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
6 / 16
<p>Sun Jifa feeds his grandson during lunch at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Sun Jifa feeds his grandson during lunch at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Sun Jifa feeds his grandson during lunch at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
7 / 16
<p>Sun Jifa uses utensils with his homemade prosthesis at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Sun Jifa uses utensils with his homemade prosthesis at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Sun Jifa uses utensils with his homemade prosthesis at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
8 / 16
<p>Sun Jifa works with a shovel to build his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Sun Jifa works with a shovel to build his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Sun Jifa works with a shovel to build his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
9 / 16
<p>Sun Jifa washes his face without his homemade prosthetic forearms at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Sun Jifa washes his face without his homemade prosthetic forearms at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Sun Jifa washes his face without his homemade prosthetic forearms at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
10 / 16
<p>Sun Jifa sharpens a sickle, using his homemade prosthesis, before he heads for farm work in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Sun Jifa sharpens a sickle, using his homemade prosthesis, before he heads for farm work in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Sun Jifa sharpens a sickle, using his homemade prosthesis, before he heads for farm work in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
11 / 16
<p>Sun Jifa works with his nephews to build prosthetic limbs for a customer, in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Sun Jifa works with his nephews to build prosthetic limbs for a customer, in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Sun Jifa works with his nephews to build prosthetic limbs for a customer, in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
12 / 16
<p>Sun Jifa moves a brick as he works to build his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Sun Jifa moves a brick as he works to build his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Sun Jifa moves a brick as he works to build his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
13 / 16
<p>Sun Jifa (L) speaks to a man (R) who had visited him to build a prosthetic limb for his grandson (3rd L) in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Sun Jifa (L) speaks to a man (R) who had visited him to build a prosthetic limb for his grandson (3rd L) in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Sun Jifa (L) speaks to a man (R) who had visited him to build a prosthetic limb for his grandson (3rd L) in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
14 / 16
<p>Sun Jifa rests after taking off his homemade prosthetic limbs at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Sun Jifa rests after taking off his homemade prosthetic limbs at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Sun Jifa rests after taking off his homemade prosthetic limbs at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
15 / 16
<p>Sun Jifa speaks on the phone, using his homemade prosthesis, at the construction site of his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Sun Jifa speaks on the phone, using his homemade prosthesis, at the construction site of his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Sun Jifa speaks on the phone, using his homemade prosthesis, at the construction site of his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Yom Kippur

Yom Kippur

Next Slideshows

Yom Kippur

Yom Kippur

Jews around the world observe their Day of Atonement.

26 Sep 2012
The debutantes ball

The debutantes ball

In the past, debutante balls were opportunities for introducing noble daughters to high society. Now it's a chance for young women to fundraise, network and...

26 Sep 2012
Indian Graffiti

Indian Graffiti

A look at graffiti captured by our photographers over the years in various bylanes of India.

26 Sep 2012
Eating in India: Paan

Eating in India: Paan

Paan, a centuries-old betel nut-based chewable stimulant, remains a tradition, an obsession and even a way of life in modern India.

26 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast