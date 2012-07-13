Edition:
China's slimy beach

A resident tastes algae as he stands on an algae-filled coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province, China July 12, 2012.

Residents remove green algae from a net on the beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, July 12, 2012.

A boy plays with a toy spade on an algae-filled coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province July 12, 2012.

A view of the algae-filled coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province July 15, 2011.

Residents walk amidst the algae-filled coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province July 15, 2011.

A boy swims in the algae-filled coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province July 15, 2011.

A woman clears away algae from a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 7, 2008.

A young boy clears away algae from a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 7, 2008.

Sailing boats are pictured next to a patch of algae on the water of a bathing beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 7, 2008.

A tourist from Tianjin is covered with sand as he rests next to a pile of algae on a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 7, 2008.

A local boy sits in a pile of algae as his friend runs on top of it at a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2008.

A general view shows a bathing beach where local volunteers clear away a huge new patch of algae in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2008.

An elderly volunteer helps to clear algae from the coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province July 4, 2008.

A man clears algae along the coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, July 3, 2008.

A paramilitary policeman clears algae along the coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, July 4, 2008.

A child walks on the algae-filled coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, July 2, 2008.

People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers clear seaweed along the coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, June 30, 2008.

Algae is cleared away along the coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, July 2, 2008.

