China's smokers
Members of a music band smoke cigarettes on a bench as they take a break, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, May 27, 2015. China is set to raise the wholesale tax rate for cigarettes to 11 percent from 5 percent, the Ministry of Finance said in...more
A man works at the site of a rare earth metals mine at Nancheng county, Jiangxi province October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A porter smokes during a break at a flour wholesale market in Beijing, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A visitor dressed as a red army soldier smokes as he poses for a picture in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman smokes a cigarette as she walks her pet dog on a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
Striking taxi drivers gather near their parked taxis under a bridge in the suburbs of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
A-Mei (not his real name), a 30-year-old drag queen, smokes at a pub where he works in Kunming, Yunnan province November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Policemen smoke after a blast outside Taiyanggong Thermal Power Plant owned by the Jing Neng group, in Beijing June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A miner smokes a cigarette during a break at a coal mine in Changzhi, Shanxi province November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A man smokes outside an office building in Beijing, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A construction worker smokes near a newly-built residential complex in Wuhan, Hubei province June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Li Anhua smokes a cigarette as he packs for his Spring Festival trip in Shanghai January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A vendor smokes a cigarette as he cuts meat at his stall inside a market in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Yong
She Ping, a beekeeper, smokes a cigarette as he gets ready for an attempt to cover his body with bees in Chongqing municipality, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A man smokes as he walks past a stone that reads, "China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC)" in front of its headquarters building in Beijing December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A tourist smokes in front of Beijing's Tiananmen Gate March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A folk artist smokes ahead of a performance at the Spring Festival Temple Fair on the second day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Longtan Park in Beijing January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man smokes as he waits with his painted buffalo before a buffalo bodypainting competition in Jiangcheng county, Yunnan province, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A chef smokes a cigarette outside a door leading to a small restaurant located in a 'Hutong', Chinese for alley, in central Beijing September 7, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
Zhao Xiaoyang smokes inside a cage at his home in Fangjia village, Zhejiang province May 6, 2015. Zhao has been living in a cage after he was diagnosed with mental disorder in 2001 and had beaten a man to death. For years, his mother cooks him meals...more
A fishman smokes on his boat, at Wai Lingting Island, east of Zhuhai, Guangdong province, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents enjoy the sunshine before swimming at Houhai Lake after snow fall in central Beijing February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An investor lies down on a bench with a cigarette in his hand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A performer smokes a cigarette during a show to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple fair in Beijing January 24, 2009. REUTERS/Christina Hu
A pedestrian makes his way amid snowfall in Beijing January 3, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Chan
