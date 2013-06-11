China's space dreams
The Long March 2-F rocket loaded with Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft carrying Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Zhang Xiaoguang and Wang Yaping lifts off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft mission (from L-R) Wang Yaping, Nie Haisheng and Zhang Xiaoguang sit in front of a Chinese national flag as they meet the media at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese astronaut Wang Yaping lies inside a centrifugal machine during a training at Beijing Aerospace City in Beijing, April 25, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng (C), Liu Wang (R) and Liu Yang, China's first female astronaut, wave to the media during a news conference at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in northwest China's Gansu province, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People observe the Long March 2-F rocket loaded with Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft carrying Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Zhang Xiaoguang and Wang Yaping lift off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman connects a model of the Shenzhou 9 manned spacecraft (R) with a model of the orbiting Tiangong 1 module (L) for sale at a shop in Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, Gansu province June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The Shenzhou-9 manned spacecraft, Long March-2F rocket, and escape tower wait to be transferred to the launch pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province June 9, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
China's Shenzhou 10 spacecraft and its carrier Long March 2-F rocket are seen being transferred to its launching site at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese astronauts (from L to R) Wang Yaping, Zhang Xiaoguang and Nie Haisheng wave before leaving for the Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft mission at Jiuquan satellite launch center in Jiuquan, Gansu province June 11, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Chinese astronauts (from L to R) Zhang Xiaoguang, Nie Haisheng and Wang Yaping salute in a re-entry capsule during a training at Beijing Aerospace City in Beijing, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Visitors take pictures as China's Shenzhou 10 spacecraft and its carrier Long March 2-F rocket are being transferred to its launching site at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese astronaut of the Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft mission Nie Haisheng salutes in front of a Chinese national flag as he meets the media at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province June 10, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Chinese astronauts (from L to R) Wang Yaping, Nie Haisheng and Zhang Xiaoguang salute before leaving for the Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft mission at Jiuquan satellite launch center in Jiuquan, Gansu province June 11, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
The Long March 2-F rocket loaded with Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft carrying Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Zhang Xiaoguang and Wang Yaping lifts off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
