Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 19, 2013 | 7:05am IST

China's space odyssey

<p>A photograph of the giant screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center shows photo of China's Chang'e 3 probe, taken by the country's first lunar rover, Yutu, during the mutual-photograph process, in Beijing December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A photograph of the giant screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center shows photo of China's Chang'e 3 probe, taken by the country's first lunar rover, Yutu, during the mutual-photograph process, in Beijing December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer more

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A photograph of the giant screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center shows photo of China's Chang'e 3 probe, taken by the country's first lunar rover, Yutu, during the mutual-photograph process, in Beijing December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 39
<p>A photograph taken on a giant screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing shows an animated image of the Chang'e-3 lunar probe landing onto the surface of the moon, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A photograph taken on a giant screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing shows an animated image of the Chang'e-3 lunar probe landing onto the surface of the moon, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A photograph taken on a giant screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing shows an animated image of the Chang'e-3 lunar probe landing onto the surface of the moon, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 39
<p>The Long March-3B rocket carrying the Chang'e-3 lunar probe blasts off from the launch pad at Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Sichuan province December 2, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

The Long March-3B rocket carrying the Chang'e-3 lunar probe blasts off from the launch pad at Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Sichuan province December 2, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Thursday, December 19, 2013

The Long March-3B rocket carrying the Chang'e-3 lunar probe blasts off from the launch pad at Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Sichuan province December 2, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
3 / 39
<p>The Long March 3B rocket carrying the Chang'e-3 lunar probe is seen docked at the launch pad at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Liangshan, Sichuan province December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The Long March 3B rocket carrying the Chang'e-3 lunar probe is seen docked at the launch pad at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Liangshan, Sichuan province December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 19, 2013

The Long March 3B rocket carrying the Chang'e-3 lunar probe is seen docked at the launch pad at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Liangshan, Sichuan province December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 39
<p>Visitors take pictures of a prototype model of a lunar rover at the 15th China International Industry Fair in Shanghai, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Visitors take pictures of a prototype model of a lunar rover at the 15th China International Industry Fair in Shanghai, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Visitors take pictures of a prototype model of a lunar rover at the 15th China International Industry Fair in Shanghai, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 39
<p>Astronauts (L-R) Wang Yaping, Nie Haisheng and Zhang Xiaoguang salute during a press event after they were eased from quarantine, in Beijing July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Astronauts (L-R) Wang Yaping, Nie Haisheng and Zhang Xiaoguang salute during a press event after they were eased from quarantine, in Beijing July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Astronauts (L-R) Wang Yaping, Nie Haisheng and Zhang Xiaoguang salute during a press event after they were eased from quarantine, in Beijing July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 39
<p>Chinese astronaut Nie Haisheng waves before getting out of the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft after it landed at its main landing site in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Chinese astronaut Nie Haisheng waves before getting out of the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft after it landed at its main landing site in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Chinese astronaut Nie Haisheng waves before getting out of the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft after it landed at its main landing site in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
7 / 39
<p>Ground crew helps a Chinese astronaut exit from the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft after it returning to earth at its main landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Ground crew helps a Chinese astronaut exit from the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft after it returning to earth at its main landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Ground crew helps a Chinese astronaut exit from the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft after it returning to earth at its main landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 39
<p>Students raise their hands to ask questions to Wang Yaping (on screen), a member of the Shenzhou-10 spacecraft astronauts who is giving a lecture on the Tiangong-1 space module, at a school in Beijing, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Students raise their hands to ask questions to Wang Yaping (on screen), a member of the Shenzhou-10 spacecraft astronauts who is giving a lecture on the Tiangong-1 space module, at a school in Beijing, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Students raise their hands to ask questions to Wang Yaping (on screen), a member of the Shenzhou-10 spacecraft astronauts who is giving a lecture on the Tiangong-1 space module, at a school in Beijing, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
9 / 39
<p>A policeman stands guard next to a component of the Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft which was found in Badain Jaran Desert after the launch, in Alxa League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A policeman stands guard next to a component of the Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft which was found in Badain Jaran Desert after the launch, in Alxa League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A policeman stands guard next to a component of the Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft which was found in Badain Jaran Desert after the launch, in Alxa League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 39
<p>People observe the Long March 2-F rocket loaded with Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft carrying Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Zhang Xiaoguang and Wang Yaping lift off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People observe the Long March 2-F rocket loaded with Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft carrying Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Zhang Xiaoguang and Wang Yaping lift off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province June 11,...more

Thursday, December 19, 2013

People observe the Long March 2-F rocket loaded with Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft carrying Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Zhang Xiaoguang and Wang Yaping lift off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 39
<p>China's Shenzhou 10 spacecraft and its carrier Long March 2-F rocket are seen being transferred to its launching site at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

China's Shenzhou 10 spacecraft and its carrier Long March 2-F rocket are seen being transferred to its launching site at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 19, 2013

China's Shenzhou 10 spacecraft and its carrier Long March 2-F rocket are seen being transferred to its launching site at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 39
<p>Employees install a signage of the 54th Research Institute of CETC (China Electronic Technology Group Corporation), which takes the main responsibility of the research and development tasks of a massive radio telescope, at the foot of the telescope in Shanghai October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Employees install a signage of the 54th Research Institute of CETC (China Electronic Technology Group Corporation), which takes the main responsibility of the research and development tasks of a massive radio telescope, at the foot of the telescope...more

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Employees install a signage of the 54th Research Institute of CETC (China Electronic Technology Group Corporation), which takes the main responsibility of the research and development tasks of a massive radio telescope, at the foot of the telescope in Shanghai October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 39
<p>Chinese soldier stands beside Long March II-F rocket loaded with China's unmanned space module Tiangong-1 at the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Chinese soldier stands beside Long March II-F rocket loaded with China's unmanned space module Tiangong-1 at the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Chinese soldier stands beside Long March II-F rocket loaded with China's unmanned space module Tiangong-1 at the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
14 / 39
<p>An illustration of China's Tiangong-1 space module. REUTERS/Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre</p>

An illustration of China's Tiangong-1 space module. REUTERS/Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre

Thursday, December 19, 2013

An illustration of China's Tiangong-1 space module. REUTERS/Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre

Close
15 / 39
<p>An illustration of the working process of China's Tiangong-1 space module. REUTERS/Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre/Handout</p>

An illustration of the working process of China's Tiangong-1 space module. REUTERS/Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre/Handout

Thursday, December 19, 2013

An illustration of the working process of China's Tiangong-1 space module. REUTERS/Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre/Handout

Close
16 / 39
<p>An illustration of the interior of China's Tiangong-1 space module. REUTERS/Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre/Handout</p>

An illustration of the interior of China's Tiangong-1 space module. REUTERS/Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre/Handout

Thursday, December 19, 2013

An illustration of the interior of China's Tiangong-1 space module. REUTERS/Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre/Handout

Close
17 / 39
<p>An illustration of China's Tiangong-1 space module. REUTERS/Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre/Handout</p>

An illustration of China's Tiangong-1 space module. REUTERS/Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre/Handout

Thursday, December 19, 2013

An illustration of China's Tiangong-1 space module. REUTERS/Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre/Handout

Close
18 / 39
<p>Visitors walk inside the Space Home Pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo site, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Visitors walk inside the Space Home Pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo site, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Visitors walk inside the Space Home Pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo site, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 39
<p>Chinese astronaut Zhai Zhigang holds the national flag after exiting the Shenzhou VII space craft, becoming the first Chinese man to walk in space, September 27, 2008. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV</p>

Chinese astronaut Zhai Zhigang holds the national flag after exiting the Shenzhou VII space craft, becoming the first Chinese man to walk in space, September 27, 2008. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Chinese astronaut Zhai Zhigang holds the national flag after exiting the Shenzhou VII space craft, becoming the first Chinese man to walk in space, September 27, 2008. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

Close
20 / 39
<p>The Long-March II-F rocket carrying the Shenzhou VII manned spacecraft blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province, September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The Long-March II-F rocket carrying the Shenzhou VII manned spacecraft blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province, September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 19, 2013

The Long-March II-F rocket carrying the Shenzhou VII manned spacecraft blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province, September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 39
<p>Jing Haipeng, one of the astronauts for the Shenzhou-7 manned spacecraft, enters the cabin during a drill for the launch of the Shenzhou-7 manned spacecraft at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Jing Haipeng, one of the astronauts for the Shenzhou-7 manned spacecraft, enters the cabin during a drill for the launch of the Shenzhou-7 manned spacecraft at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, August 31, 2008....more

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Jing Haipeng, one of the astronauts for the Shenzhou-7 manned spacecraft, enters the cabin during a drill for the launch of the Shenzhou-7 manned spacecraft at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 39
<p>The Shenzhou-7 manned spaceship and the Long-March II-F rocket sit on the launch pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, September 20, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The Shenzhou-7 manned spaceship and the Long-March II-F rocket sit on the launch pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, September 20, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 19, 2013

The Shenzhou-7 manned spaceship and the Long-March II-F rocket sit on the launch pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, September 20, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
23 / 39
<p>Children play in front of the Shenzhou-7 manned spaceship, the Long-March II-F rocket and the escape tower at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, September 20, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Children play in front of the Shenzhou-7 manned spaceship, the Long-March II-F rocket and the escape tower at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, September 20, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Children play in front of the Shenzhou-7 manned spaceship, the Long-March II-F rocket and the escape tower at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, September 20, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
24 / 39
<p>Researchers from the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology check a prototype lunar rover in Shanghai, April 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Researchers from the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology check a prototype lunar rover in Shanghai, April 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Researchers from the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology check a prototype lunar rover in Shanghai, April 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
25 / 39
<p>A child plays with a model of the moon displayed at Beijing Planetarium, November 29, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV</p>

A child plays with a model of the moon displayed at Beijing Planetarium, November 29, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A child plays with a model of the moon displayed at Beijing Planetarium, November 29, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Close
26 / 39
<p>A visitor walks inside a tunnel while viewing a space display at Beijing Planetarium, November 29, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV</p>

A visitor walks inside a tunnel while viewing a space display at Beijing Planetarium, November 29, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A visitor walks inside a tunnel while viewing a space display at Beijing Planetarium, November 29, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Close
27 / 39
<p>Visitors walk among replicas of rockets at a theme park in Wuhu, east China's Anhui province, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Jianan Yu</p>

Visitors walk among replicas of rockets at a theme park in Wuhu, east China's Anhui province, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Visitors walk among replicas of rockets at a theme park in Wuhu, east China's Anhui province, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

Close
28 / 39
<p>Chinese astronaut Wang Yaping waves after she gets out from the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft returning to earth at its main landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Chinese astronaut Wang Yaping waves after she gets out from the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft returning to earth at its main landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Chinese astronaut Wang Yaping waves after she gets out from the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft returning to earth at its main landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
29 / 39
<p>Pupils fly paper planes during a live broadcast of a lecture given by Shenzhou-10 spacecraft astronauts (on screen from L to R, Zhang Xiaoguang, Wang Yaping and Nie Haisheng) on the Tiangong-1 space module, at a primary school in Hengyang, Hunan province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Pupils fly paper planes during a live broadcast of a lecture given by Shenzhou-10 spacecraft astronauts (on screen from L to R, Zhang Xiaoguang, Wang Yaping and Nie Haisheng) on the Tiangong-1 space module, at a primary school in Hengyang, Hunan...more

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Pupils fly paper planes during a live broadcast of a lecture given by Shenzhou-10 spacecraft astronauts (on screen from L to R, Zhang Xiaoguang, Wang Yaping and Nie Haisheng) on the Tiangong-1 space module, at a primary school in Hengyang, Hunan province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
30 / 39
<p>The Long March 2-F rocket loaded with Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft carrying Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Zhang Xiaoguang and Wang Yaping lifts off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province June 11, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

The Long March 2-F rocket loaded with Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft carrying Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Zhang Xiaoguang and Wang Yaping lifts off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province June 11, 2013....more

Thursday, December 19, 2013

The Long March 2-F rocket loaded with Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft carrying Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Zhang Xiaoguang and Wang Yaping lifts off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province June 11, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
31 / 39
<p>Chinese astronauts (from L to R) Zhang Xiaoguang, Nie Haisheng and Wang Yaping salute in a re-entry capsule during a training at Beijing Aerospace City in Beijing, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Chinese astronauts (from L to R) Zhang Xiaoguang, Nie Haisheng and Wang Yaping salute in a re-entry capsule during a training at Beijing Aerospace City in Beijing, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Chinese astronauts (from L to R) Zhang Xiaoguang, Nie Haisheng and Wang Yaping salute in a re-entry capsule during a training at Beijing Aerospace City in Beijing, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
32 / 39
<p>The Long March II-F rocket loaded with a Shenzhou-9 manned spacecraft carrying Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng, Liu Wang and Liu Yang lifts off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

The Long March II-F rocket loaded with a Shenzhou-9 manned spacecraft carrying Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng, Liu Wang and Liu Yang lifts off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason...more

Thursday, December 19, 2013

The Long March II-F rocket loaded with a Shenzhou-9 manned spacecraft carrying Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng, Liu Wang and Liu Yang lifts off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
33 / 39
<p>Chinese astronaut Fei Junlong's boots can be seen as he listens to questions during a media tour of the China Astronaut Centre of Beijing Aerospace City, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Chinese astronaut Fei Junlong's boots can be seen as he listens to questions during a media tour of the China Astronaut Centre of Beijing Aerospace City, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Chinese astronaut Fei Junlong's boots can be seen as he listens to questions during a media tour of the China Astronaut Centre of Beijing Aerospace City, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
34 / 39
<p>Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhai Zhigang and Liu Boming salute before taking part in a drill for the launch of the Shenzhou-7 manned spacecraft at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhai Zhigang and Liu Boming salute before taking part in a drill for the launch of the Shenzhou-7 manned spacecraft at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer more

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhai Zhigang and Liu Boming salute before taking part in a drill for the launch of the Shenzhou-7 manned spacecraft at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
35 / 39
<p>The Shenzhou-7 manned spaceship and the Long-March II-F rocket sit on the launch pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, September 20, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The Shenzhou-7 manned spaceship and the Long-March II-F rocket sit on the launch pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, September 20, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 19, 2013

The Shenzhou-7 manned spaceship and the Long-March II-F rocket sit on the launch pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, September 20, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
36 / 39
<p>China launches its second manned spacecraft Shenzhou VI at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province, October 12, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto</p>

China launches its second manned spacecraft Shenzhou VI at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province, October 12, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Thursday, December 19, 2013

China launches its second manned spacecraft Shenzhou VI at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province, October 12, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Close
37 / 39
<p>China launches its second manned spacecraft Shenzhou VI at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province, October 12, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto</p>

China launches its second manned spacecraft Shenzhou VI at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province, October 12, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Thursday, December 19, 2013

China launches its second manned spacecraft Shenzhou VI at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province, October 12, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Close
38 / 39
<p>Soldiers watch the Long March CZ-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou VI blast off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, October 12, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto</p>

Soldiers watch the Long March CZ-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou VI blast off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, October 12, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Soldiers watch the Long March CZ-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou VI blast off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, October 12, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Close
39 / 39
View Again
View Next
Morocco to Spain: A desperate journey

Morocco to Spain: A desperate journey

Next Slideshows

Morocco to Spain: A desperate journey

Morocco to Spain: A desperate journey

Armed guards and razor wire encircle Melilla, a Spanish enclave in Africa that migrants see as a gateway to Europe.

19 Dec 2013
Fish farming in Greece

Fish farming in Greece

The Greek fish farming sector currently employs about 20,000 people, and is one of the few industries -- alongside tourism - that has enjoyed strong...

19 Dec 2013
Snow hits Northeast U.S.

Snow hits Northeast U.S.

The Northeast U.S. was hit with yet more snow after a weekend wallop.

18 Dec 2013
Ice Magic festival

Ice Magic festival

Some 20 artists from all over the world make sculptures out of 420 tons of ice depicting characters from comic strips during the Brussels Ice Magic Festival.

18 Dec 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Summer in India

Summer in India

How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures