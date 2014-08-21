Chinchilla rescue
A rescued chinchilla looks out from his new home at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, financed the purchase of a chinchilla farm in order to rescue over 400...more
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, looks at cages at a chinchilla farm after he financed the purchase of the facility by PETA in order to rescue over 400 chinchillas and shutter the business in Vista, California August 19,...more
A rescued Chinchilla is checked by a veterinarian at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California after terminally ill Simpsons co-creator Sam Simon financed the purchase of a chinchilla farm by PETA, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Humane Society workers carry chinchillas to a waiting vehicle after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, financed the purchase of the facility by PETA in order to rescue over 400 of the animals and shutter the business in Vista,...more
Humane Society workers move cages as Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, tours a chinchilla farm after he financed the purchase of the facility by PETA in order to rescue over 400 chinchillas and shutter the business in Vista,...more
A rescued chinchilla is held by a veterinarian at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, financed the purchase of a chinchilla farm in order to rescue over 400...more
A rescued chinchilla is checked by veterinarians at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, financed the purchase of a chinchilla farm in order to rescue over 400...more
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, arrives to view a chinchilla farm after he financed the purchase of the facility by PETA in order to rescue over 400 chinchillas and shutter the business in Vista, California August 19, 2014....more
A chinchilla waits in its new cage after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, financed the purchase of a chinchilla farm business in order to rescue over 400 of the animals and shutter the business in Vista, California August...more
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, smiles while visiting a chinchilla farm after he financed the purchase of the facility by PETA in order to rescue over 400 chinchillas and shutter the business in Vista, California August 19,...more
A rescued chinchilla looks out from his new home at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, financed the purchase of a chinchilla farm in order to rescue over 400...more
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, arrives to view a chinchilla farm after he financed the purchase of the facility by PETA in order to rescue over 400 chinchillas and shutter the business in Vista, California August 19, 2014....more
