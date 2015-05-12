Chinese inventions
Yang Shijun, a 45-year-old manager of a construction material company, flies his homemade plane during a test run in Changchun, Jilin province, China, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Su Daocheng rides his homemade mechanical horse vehicle on a street in Shiyan, Hubei province January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers look on as a homemade armored vehicle, built by local 35-year-old farmer Liu Shijie (in the vehicle), drives on a dirt road at a village in Huaibei, Anhui province, China April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Yu Jietao, 26-year-old wood carver, sits in his homemade wooden car along a street in Guangfeng county of Shangrao, Jiangxi province, China February 9, 2015. The car can travel as fast as 30 km (18.6 miles) per hour, local media reported....more
A homemade submarine named "Shenlong-3" made by Zhang Junlin, a 62-year-old retired prison guard, is pictured at a factory in Fuyang, Anhui province December 20, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Xu Zhiyun, 60, drives his homemade motorized mini-vehicle along a street in Shanghai December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Liu Fulong tests his homemade wooden electronic vehicle in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A Chinese flag is seen as Liu Wanyong performs on his invention, an improvised bicycle which is held afloat by plastic tubes, in Zhenning, Guizhou province, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Guo, a farmer in his 50s, drives his self-made scale replica of a Lamborghini with his grandson on a street in Zhengzhou, Henan province February 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Artist Matt Hope, wearing a helmet, pushes his air filtration bike out from his studio on a hazy day in Beijing, March 26, 2013. Using an IKEA perforated garbage can, moped helmet, fighter-pilot breathing mask, wheel-powered generator and home air...more
He Liang rides his homemade suitcase vehicle along a street in Changsha, Hunan province May 28, 2014. He spent 10 years modifying the suitcase into a motor-driven vehicle. The suitcase has a top speed of up to 20km/h and the power capacity to travel...more
A man surnamed Zhang sits in his home-made armored vehicle look-alike on a street in Shenyang, Liaoning province, November 12, 2014. Zhang and his friends converted two cars into these two vehicles for his son, and will be displaying them on show at...more
Lu Junfing and his 5-year-old son test a homemade replica of robot Wall-E from the Disney-Pixar film "Wall-E", at their home in Qingdao, Shandong province, China April 19, 2015. The remote-controlled replica is able to capture and transmit video and...more
A self-made car built by Zhu Runqiang (not pictured) is seen in Hefei, Anhui province, October 21, 2013. Grassroots inventor Zhu, 47, built the car with components he collected from used vehicles. The car reaches a highest speed of 60km/h, according...more
Zhang Haiyong adjusts his self-made plane in Binzhou, Shandong province, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man drives an improvised tractor with 12 brooms tied in the rear, as he tries to clean a road in Mohe, Heilongjiang province, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese inventor Tao Xiangli controls his self-made humanoid robot with a remote controller as he poses with it during a photo opportunity at his house located in a old residential area in Beijing August 8, 2013. The self-taught Chinese inventor...more
An ethnic Uighur man Abulajon drives his self-made motorcycle during a test in Manas county, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, April 27, 2013. Abulajon, a 30-year-old Uighur worker from a sewage treatment plant, spent a year making his 0.3 tonnes...more
Zhang Wuyi looks up as he squats under a suction pipe of his new submarine that captures sea cucumbers at his workshop in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 25, 2013. Zhang, a 38-year-old local farmer who is interested in scientific inventions, has...more
Workers move a tyre near spherical pods named "Noah's Ark", designed by Chinese inventor Liu Qiyuan in Xianghe, Hebei province, December 12, 2012. Liu, who has spent 1.8 million yuan ($288,000) on building six "Noah's Ark"s in 8 months with the help...more
Sun Jifa moves a brick as he works to build his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. Chinese farmer Sun, who lost his forearms in a dynamite fishing accident 32 years ago, could not afford to buy prostheses. He spent two...more
Zhang Wuyi sits in his newly made multi-seater submarine at his new workshop near an artificial pool in Wuhan, Hubei province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Li Jingchun (top L), a 58-year-old farmer, works with his family members on his self-made aircraft on top of his house in Xiahe village located in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, February 28, 2012. The 5m long, 1.5m wide plane, mostly made of...more
A Chinese inventor, Yang Zongfu celebrates on his six-ton (5,443 kg) ball container named Noah's Ark of China after he succeeds in a series of tests of the vessel in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, August 6, 2012. According to local media, Yang spent two...more
Zhang Yali, 49, tests a giant bicycle designed and made by him and his friends outside a rented warehouse in Jilin, Jilin province, China, December 25, 2011. The 3.2-metre-high and 5.5-metre-long three-seated giant bicycle, weighing over one tonne,...more
Tao Xiangli stands on his homemade submarine in a courtyard in Beijing July 10, 2008. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Local farmer Shu Mansheng hovers above the ground in his self-designed and homemade flying device during a test flight in front of his house in Dashu village on the outskirts of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 21, 2011. The round steel flying...more
Ding Shilu, an automobile mechanic, carries out a test-flight for his self-made aircraft at a frozen reservoir in Shenyang, Liaoning province February 25, 2011. The aircraft which weights about 130 kg (287 lbs) and made of recycled materials...more
Chinese farmer Yang Youde pushes his homemade cannon near his farmland on the outskirts of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, June 6, 2010. Yang's cannon, which is made out of a wheelbarrow, pipes and firing rockets, is used to defend his fields against...more
Farmer Wu Yulu drives his rickshaw pulled by a his self-made walking robot near his home in a village at the outskirts of Beijing January 8, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Zhao Xiuguo drives a homemade model of Formula One car in Tangshan, Hebei Province, some 180km (113 miles) east of Beijing July 21, 2006. Zhao Xiuguo and his brother Zhao Xiushun built the car from scrap metal and said that they wanted to design and...more
A woman rides an unicycle at a park in Shanghai February 28, 2004. The unicycle was designed by Chinese inventor Li Yongli who called it "the number one vehicle in the world." REUTERS/China Photos
Han Yuzi, 63, inventor, holds up one of his creations, a hair comb that doubles as a small hand-held musical instrument, in Guangzhou, the capital of China's Guangdong province, September 13, 2003. REUTERS/China Photo
Students open the top of a newly made fuel-efficient vehicle on a street inside Hunan University after a test drive in Changsha, Hunan province October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
