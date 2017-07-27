Chinese opera revisits Long March
Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in Jinsha River and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Jinsha River, the opera adapted from a novel of the same name telling the story of the Red Army on the long march in Tibetan area in 1935, will have its premiere as the country marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation...more
Performs sing on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during Jinsha River opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The orchestra and singers perform on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Zenan, the lead actor, performs. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers on the stage at the beginning of the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Zenan (L), in the leading role and others perform on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Actors perform. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Zenan on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Zenan and other performers acknowledge the applause. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man uses a phone during a break in the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the staff on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Lida and other performers acknowledge the applause. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of the orchestra practice. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the orchestra on their phone before the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Stage Director Liao Xianghong gives instructions. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Zhang Guoyong, the conductor of Jinsha River, gets ready for the opera's final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
Deadly monsoon rains lash India
Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.
Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district
Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the...
Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes
The village of Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears on the banks of the Edersee reservoir in Germany during low levels of water.
Smuggled animals
From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Reince Priebus replaced
President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team.
Battle for Raqqa
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
The president's people
As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The long journey to school
Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.
Painted bodies
Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted
Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into political turmoil after a period of relative stability.
Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.