Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 27, 2017 | 9:00pm IST

Chinese opera revisits Long March

Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in Jinsha River and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in Jinsha River and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in Jinsha River and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 18
Jinsha River, the opera adapted from a novel of the same name telling the story of the Red Army on the long march in Tibetan area in 1935, will have its premiere as the country marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Jinsha River, the opera adapted from a novel of the same name telling the story of the Red Army on the long march in Tibetan area in 1935, will have its premiere as the country marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Jinsha River, the opera adapted from a novel of the same name telling the story of the Red Army on the long march in Tibetan area in 1935, will have its premiere as the country marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 18
Performs sing on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during Jinsha River opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Performs sing on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during Jinsha River opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Performs sing on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during Jinsha River opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 18
The orchestra and singers perform on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The orchestra and singers perform on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
The orchestra and singers perform on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 18
Wang Zenan, the lead actor, performs. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wang Zenan, the lead actor, performs. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Wang Zenan, the lead actor, performs. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 18
Performers on the stage at the beginning of the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Performers on the stage at the beginning of the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Performers on the stage at the beginning of the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
6 / 18
Wang Zenan (L), in the leading role and others perform on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wang Zenan (L), in the leading role and others perform on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Wang Zenan (L), in the leading role and others perform on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 18
Actors perform. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Actors perform. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Actors perform. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 18
Wang Zenan on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wang Zenan on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Wang Zenan on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 18
Wang Zenan and other performers acknowledge the applause. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wang Zenan and other performers acknowledge the applause. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Wang Zenan and other performers acknowledge the applause. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 18
A man uses a phone during a break in the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man uses a phone during a break in the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A man uses a phone during a break in the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 18
A member of the staff on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A member of the staff on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A member of the staff on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 18
Wang Lida and other performers acknowledge the applause. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wang Lida and other performers acknowledge the applause. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Wang Lida and other performers acknowledge the applause. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 18
Members of the orchestra practice. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Members of the orchestra practice. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Members of the orchestra practice. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 18
A member of the orchestra on their phone before the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A member of the orchestra on their phone before the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A member of the orchestra on their phone before the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 18
Performers on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Performers on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Performers on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 18
Stage Director Liao Xianghong gives instructions. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Stage Director Liao Xianghong gives instructions. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Stage Director Liao Xianghong gives instructions. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
17 / 18
Zhang Guoyong, the conductor of Jinsha River, gets ready for the opera's final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Zhang Guoyong, the conductor of Jinsha River, gets ready for the opera's final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Zhang Guoyong, the conductor of Jinsha River, gets ready for the opera's final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Next Slideshows

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.

27 Jul 2017
Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district

Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district

Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the...

27 Jul 2017
Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

The village of Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears on the banks of the Edersee reservoir in Germany during low levels of water.

27 Jul 2017
Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the...

26 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Reince Priebus replaced

Reince Priebus replaced

President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team.

Battle for Raqqa

Battle for Raqqa

Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

The president's people

The president's people

As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

The long journey to school

The long journey to school

Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.

Painted bodies

Painted bodies

Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.

World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted

Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted

Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into political turmoil after a period of relative stability.

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast