Chinese president visits India
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a bouquet to China's President Xi Jinping (L) before their meeting in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
China's President Xi Jinping (C) holds an umbrella as he watches folk artists perform while visiting the Sabarmati river front along with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) gestures as China's President Xi Jinping (2nd L) and his wife Peng Liyuan look on before their meeting in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Police detain a Tibetan exile during a protest against the visit of China's President Xi Jinping near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Police personnel patrol on their horses past a boarding with images of (L-R) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping and Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, ahead of Xi's arrival in Ahmedabad September 16, 2014....more
Police detain Tibetan exiles during a protest against the visit of China's President Xi Jinping near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (C) shake hands as Xi's wife Peng Liyuan looks on before their meeting in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at his watch as he waits to receive China's President Xi Jinping (not pictured) in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a bouquet to China's President Xi Jinping's wife Peng Liyuan (L) as Xi looks on before their meeting in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and China's President Xi Jinping wave before their meeting in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Tibetan exiles shout slogans while holding placards during a protest against the visit of China's President Xi Jinping near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Police personnel stand guard in front of a boarding with images of (L-R) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping and Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, ahead of Xi's arrival in Ahmedabad September 16, 2014....more
China's President Xi Jinping (R) gestures as he watches folk artists perform while visiting the Sabarmati river front along with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (top-L) in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
China's President Xi Jinping (R) walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) during his visit to the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
China's President Xi Jinping's wife Peng Liyuan watches folk artists perform during her visit to the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
China's President Xi Jinping (C) walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) during his visit to the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
China's President Xi Jinping speaks with the media next to his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee after inspecting the guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi September 18, 2014. ...more
China's President Xi Jinping (C) inspects his guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
China's President Xi Jinping walks after inspecting his guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
China's President Xi Jinping (front R) inspects his guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands as Xi's wife Peng Liyuan (R) looks on during Xi's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (2nd R) shake hands as Xi's wife Peng Liyuan and President Pranab Mukherjee (2nd L) look on during Xi's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi...more
Next Slideshows
Catch a taxi to space
NASA partners with SpaceX and Boeing to build 'space taxis' to fly astronauts to the International Space Station.
Crunch time for Scottish decision
Images on the eve of Scotland's vote.
The future of flight
The latest advances in flight technology.
Our outpost in space
The surreal life aboard the International Space Station.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.