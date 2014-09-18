Edition:
Chinese president visits India

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a bouquet to China's President Xi Jinping (L) before their meeting in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

China's President Xi Jinping (C) holds an umbrella as he watches folk artists perform while visiting the Sabarmati river front along with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) gestures as China's President Xi Jinping (2nd L) and his wife Peng Liyuan look on before their meeting in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Police detain a Tibetan exile during a protest against the visit of China's President Xi Jinping near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Police personnel patrol on their horses past a boarding with images of (L-R) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping and Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, ahead of Xi's arrival in Ahmedabad September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Police detain Tibetan exiles during a protest against the visit of China's President Xi Jinping near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (C) shake hands as Xi's wife Peng Liyuan looks on before their meeting in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at his watch as he waits to receive China's President Xi Jinping (not pictured) in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a bouquet to China's President Xi Jinping's wife Peng Liyuan (L) as Xi looks on before their meeting in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and China's President Xi Jinping wave before their meeting in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tibetan exiles shout slogans while holding placards during a protest against the visit of China's President Xi Jinping near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Police personnel stand guard in front of a boarding with images of (L-R) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping and Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, ahead of Xi's arrival in Ahmedabad September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

China's President Xi Jinping (R) gestures as he watches folk artists perform while visiting the Sabarmati river front along with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (top-L) in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

China's President Xi Jinping (R) walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) during his visit to the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

China's President Xi Jinping's wife Peng Liyuan watches folk artists perform during her visit to the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

China's President Xi Jinping (C) walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) during his visit to the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

China's President Xi Jinping speaks with the media next to his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee after inspecting the guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

China's President Xi Jinping (C) inspects his guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

China's President Xi Jinping walks after inspecting his guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

China's President Xi Jinping (front R) inspects his guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands as Xi's wife Peng Liyuan (R) looks on during Xi's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (2nd R) shake hands as Xi's wife Peng Liyuan and President Pranab Mukherjee (2nd L) look on during Xi's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

