Chinese seek live streaming stardom

A girl broadcasts at live streaming talent agency Three Minute TV, in Beijing. Deng Jian, chairman of Three Minute TV, an agency that provides 1,000 trained anchors to more than three dozen platforms, said his business operates a "militarized" production machine to feed the live streaming industry. At an office building in a suburb of Beijing, dozens of Deng's female anchors work each day around the clock in three shifts. Each anchor sits in a small booth, decorated to appear like a girl's bedroom, facing a computer. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

