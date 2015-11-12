Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 12, 2015 | 11:41pm IST

Chocolate fashion

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
1 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
2 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
3 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
4 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
5 / 11
Models present creations made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Models present creations made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Models present creations made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
6 / 11
Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz poses with a model wearing his creation made with chocolate at the end of the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz poses with a model wearing his creation made with chocolate at the end of the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz poses with a model wearing his creation made with chocolate at the end of the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
7 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
8 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
9 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
10 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Next Slideshows

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

11 Nov 2015
Backstage at Victoria's Secret

Backstage at Victoria's Secret

Backstage before the angels took the stage at the Victoria Secret's Fashion Show.

11 Nov 2015
Celebrity U.N. ambassadors

Celebrity U.N. ambassadors

Famous faces highlight humanitarian issues in troubled regions and disaster zones.

06 Nov 2015
Miss International Beauty

Miss International Beauty

Highlights from the Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo.

05 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Summer in India

Summer in India

How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya at Cannes

Aishwarya at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast