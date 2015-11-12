Chocolate fashion
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Models present creations made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz poses with a model wearing his creation made with chocolate at the end of the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Next Slideshows
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Backstage at Victoria's Secret
Backstage before the angels took the stage at the Victoria Secret's Fashion Show.
Celebrity U.N. ambassadors
Famous faces highlight humanitarian issues in troubled regions and disaster zones.
Miss International Beauty
Highlights from the Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo.
MORE IN PICTURES
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Summer in India
How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Aishwarya at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.