Pictures | Tue Oct 11, 2016 | 7:10pm IST

Cholera fears in Haiti

A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Patients receive treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Patients receive treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Patients receive treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A patient rests as he receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A patient rests as he receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A patient rests as he receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A patient sits on a bench as he receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A patient sits on a bench as he receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A patient sits on a bench as he receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A woman is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man is treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man is treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A man is treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman is being treated at the cholera treatment center in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman is being treated at the cholera treatment center in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A woman is being treated at the cholera treatment center in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People are treated at the cholera treatment center in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People are treated at the cholera treatment center in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
People are treated at the cholera treatment center in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Two women take care of two children receiving treatment for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Two women take care of two children receiving treatment for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Two women take care of two children receiving treatment for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman with symptoms of cholera arrives at the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman with symptoms of cholera arrives at the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A woman with symptoms of cholera arrives at the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman and a child are treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman and a child are treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A woman and a child are treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives and patients treated for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Relatives and patients treated for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Relatives and patients treated for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People are treated at the cholera treatment center in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People are treated at the cholera treatment center in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
People are treated at the cholera treatment center in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Men receive treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Men receive treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Men receive treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman feeds her child at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman feeds her child at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A woman feeds her child at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Adults hold children receiving treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Adults hold children receiving treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Adults hold children receiving treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A boy receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A boy receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A boy receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
