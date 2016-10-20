Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 20, 2016 | 8:10pm IST

Cholera fears in Haiti

A girl receives treatment along with others at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A girl receives treatment along with others at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A girl receives treatment along with others at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 25
A woman receives treatment at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman receives treatment at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A woman receives treatment at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 25
Patients are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Patients are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Patients are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 25
A child receives treatment at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child receives treatment at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A child receives treatment at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 25
A child is treated at a cholera treatment center at a hospital after Hurricane Matthew passed through Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child is treated at a cholera treatment center at a hospital after Hurricane Matthew passed through Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A child is treated at a cholera treatment center at a hospital after Hurricane Matthew passed through Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 25
A girl is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A girl is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
A girl is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 25
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 25
Patients receive treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Patients receive treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Patients receive treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
8 / 25
A patient rests as he receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A patient rests as he receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A patient rests as he receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
9 / 25
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 25
A woman is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A woman is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 25
A patient sits on a bench as he receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A patient sits on a bench as he receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A patient sits on a bench as he receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
12 / 25
A man is treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man is treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A man is treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 25
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 25
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 25
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 25
Two women take care of two children receiving treatment for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Two women take care of two children receiving treatment for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Two women take care of two children receiving treatment for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
17 / 25
A woman with symptoms of cholera arrives at the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman with symptoms of cholera arrives at the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A woman with symptoms of cholera arrives at the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
18 / 25
A woman and a child are treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman and a child are treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A woman and a child are treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 25
Relatives and patients treated for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Relatives and patients treated for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Relatives and patients treated for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
20 / 25
People are treated at the cholera treatment center in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People are treated at the cholera treatment center in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
People are treated at the cholera treatment center in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
21 / 25
Men receive treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Men receive treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Men receive treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
22 / 25
A woman feeds her child at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman feeds her child at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A woman feeds her child at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
23 / 25
Adults hold children receiving treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Adults hold children receiving treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Adults hold children receiving treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
24 / 25
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Battle for Mosul begins

Battle for Mosul begins

Next Slideshows

Battle for Mosul begins

Battle for Mosul begins

Iraqi forces launch an offensive to drive Islamic State from their last major stronghold in the country.

20 Oct 2016
Clinton vs. Trump: the final debate

Clinton vs. Trump: the final debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton meet for their third and final presidential debate.

20 Oct 2016
Who's at the final debate?

Who's at the final debate?

Insiders and familiar faces in the audience at the third presidential debate in Las Vegas.

20 Oct 2016
Photographer Juda Ngwenya's portfolio of work

Photographer Juda Ngwenya's portfolio of work

Reuters South Africa-based photographer Juda Ngwenya who documented Nelson Mandela's historic rise to power died on Wednesday.

20 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast